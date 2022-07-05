ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peakview Assisted Living & Memory Care

97.3 KBCO

Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

PHOTOS: The Disneyland of RV Parks is in Colorado

When one thinks of an RV park, they likely just of a place full of motorhomes and maybe a little mini-golf course and a pool. However, Colorado's Jellystone Park is more of an amusement park than an RV park and blows all other RV parks completely out of the water, especially if you're a kid.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

A new study finds where inmates in Colorado prisons call home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) released a new report that provides an in-depth look at where inmates in Colorado state prisons come from. Using redistricting data, the report found that the largest number of imprisoned people in Colorado come...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Arvada Neighbors Fighting Planned RV Park on Former Landfill

Sharon McCarthy lives in the Forest Springs neighborhood of northwest Arvada. Last December, she and her neighbors, as well as residents of the nearby Geos and West Woods Mesa neighborhoods, received notices from the City of Arvada that a developer would be putting an RV park at 6800 Kilmer Street, the nearby site of a former landfill that backs up to Ralston Creek.
ARVADA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Mudslide fills home in Colorado, reportedly as deep as 10 feet on property

A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
GEORGETOWN, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

'They're pretty large': Tenants say rodents have taken up residence at Centennial apartment complex

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Some tenants at a Centennial apartment complex say their new four-legged neighbors are wreaking havoc. Contact Denver7 received complaints from residents at the Stratford Station Apartments about rats have become increasingly present on the property. "They're pretty large," resident Sophia Herrera said. "There was one night,...
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Airbnb hosts hacked: Boulder home rented out without owner's consent, Buena Vista host loses thousands in rental revenue

Some Airbnb hosts have been getting hacked -- some losing thousands of dollars in rental revenue, others seeing strangers show up at their doors ready to rent out listings that haven't been active for years. Online forums and blogs show it's been happening to people across the country, but CBS Colorado has learned it's also happening to hosts in the Centennial State.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
PARK COUNTY, CO
secretdenver.com

5 Unique Places To See Colorado’s Stunning Wildflowers This Summer

From Denver’s own botanic gardens to trails that lead to stunning blue lakes. Wildflower season is here in Colorado and because of it’s late proximity in the year and short window time, that means wildflowers are usually highly concentrated. These stunning fields of wildflowers that range in different variations will make for beautiful picnics, photographs, and quality time well spent in the outdoors. To make the most of your trip, we’d also highly recommend this awesome guide from Rocky Mountain National Park about how to identify wildflowers to make your experience even richer. Happy trails!
DENVER, CO

