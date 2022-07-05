Three Oaks Assisted Living & Memory Care

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, IL

NBC Chicago

4 Illinois Hospitals Land on New ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Four hospitals in Illinois have just been named some of the best in the country, a new report shows. According to an annual hospital survey from Money.com and healthcare nonprofit group Leapfrog, 148 hospitals across the country were named "The Best Hospitals in America" based on data from 39 performance measures including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, maternity care and more.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Sonny Acres ~ Tons of Family Fun at Sonny Acres Farm!

Summer is in full swing with tons of family fun at Sonny Acres Farm! A staple in the community for countless decades, Sonny Acres Farm offers endless opportunities for family fun, local shopping and event space for one-of-a-kind gatherings of any size. Enjoy a variety of the best rides, amusements and attractions fit for all ages, plus an award-winning outdoor kitchen and grill, Our Kitchen, open for a bite to eat during all of the Summer fun.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Destination Illinois: Recreation, natural beauty found in Lake County

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Libertyville in Chicago’s northern suburbs is home to recreation and natural beauty. Independence Grove sits on a shimmering lake with access to the Des Plaines River Trail in Lake County. It was a vision of landscape designers to have a place in unity with nature.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two people burned in Aurora fires

The Aurora Fire Department says two people were seriously burned within just one week. On July 4 firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Chesapeake Drive for a grease fire in a kitchen. A 37-year-old man had tried to put out the fire and was severely burned in the process. He had to go a trauma and burn center in critical condition.
AURORA, IL
1440 WROK

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlip.com

Gas Price Gap Between Kenosha and Lake County Grows to 75-Cents

(Chicago, IL) Lower oil prices and demand have led to another drop at the pump, but overall gas prices remain high. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois runs $5.23, down 16-cents from last week, but still 48-cents higher than the national average, and the 8th highest prices in the country. Lake County saw a 17-cent drop over last week, down to $5.36. North of the border, Wisconsin’s price for gas fell to $4.55, down 11 cents from last week and 20-cents below the national average. Kenosha County dropped 13-cents to $4.61 a gallon.
KENOSHA, WI
bhhschicago.com

75 KRISTIN Circle #314

800 SQ FEET -SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM CONDO IN SCHAUMBURG - VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION. MINUTES FROM HWY 90 & WOODFIELD MALL. THIRD FLOOR UNIT -BALCONY WITH VIEW TO THE PARKING LOT. COMBINED DINING AND LIVING ROOMS- WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. EXERCISE ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, SAUNA AND OUTDOOR POOL. LOTS OF PARKING. TENANT PAYS ONLY ELECTRIC-NOTICE THAT HEAT IS ELECTRIC. LANDLORD REQUESTS CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 650 and CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK. REQUIRED INCOME OF 3X THE RENT. ONLY SMALL DOG UNDER 20 lb WILL BE CONSIDERED. AND ONLY ONE PET. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES ADDITIONAL $100 PET REGISTRATION FEE EACH YEAR. $300 NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT. $200 MOVE IN AND MOVE OUT FEE.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
macaronikid.com

🎡Windy City Festival - Batavia

Are you ready for some sizzling summer fun? Step right up to the Windmill City Festival. The carnival is coming back to Batavia’s Riverwalk!. Catch the carnival fun on Houston Street, along with tasty food and beverages, live musical entertainment, several competitions, games and activities for all ages. What...
BATAVIA, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Carnegie Award for Heroism Bestowed on Two in Kane County

The prestigious Carnegie Medal is the latest accolade for Aurora resident Lewis Medina. Medina rescued a man from an SUV stuck on railroad tracks seconds before it was hit by an oncoming train last October. Since then he has been honored by his community several times, including earlier this year by Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain who presented Medina with the 2021 Roscoe Ebey Citizens of the Year award.
KANE COUNTY, IL

