Three Oaks Assisted Living & Memory Care

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO