ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellisville, MO

Westview at Ellisville Assisted Living & Memory Care

spectrumretirement.com
 3 days ago

We can’t wait for you to call Westview at...

spectrumretirement.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Mercy St. Louis Begins Treatment With Mevion Compact Proton Therapy System

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that the first patient was treated at the David C. Pratt Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital St. Louis on July 5th with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005159/en/ Leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on the new Mercy Proton Therapy Center. Left to right: Dr. David Meiners, Mercy St. Louis President; Steve Mackin, Mercy President and CEO; Tina Yu, Mevion CEO and President; Dr. Robert Frazier, Division Chief of Radiation Oncology at Mercy St. Louis; Joe Pecoraro, Mercy St. Louis Executive Director of Oncology Services; John Timmerman, Mercy St. Louis Vice President of Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Test your luck: Commonly mispronounced places in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS – Missouri and Illinois are home to hundreds of cities, neighborhoods and municipalities in the St. Louis metropolitan area and beyond. However, not all of them are easy to pronounce, especially for newcomers or out-of-towners. Last year, FOX2 asked Facebook fans about some of the toughest places...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellisville, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Karen's Diner, Where Rude Staff Reign, Is Coming Soon to St. Louis

Karens everywhere, beware: St. Louis’ newest pop-up experience isn’t taking any shit. Karen’s Diner opens its doors this September, but that’s where the customer service ends. The waiters at Karen’s Diner are dishing more than just food: They're also delivering terrible customer service, and they aren't...
KMOV

Missouri restaurant calls out woman seen putting bug on plate and walking out without paying

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A Missouri restaurant has filed stealing charges against a customer who was seen putting a bug onto her plate and leaving without paying. In a social media post Thursday, El Agave Pacific wrote that someone claimed to find a bug in the last few bites of their meal and decided to bad mouth the restaurant. The restaurant wrote that the server went to get a manager and the woman left without paying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Westview
KMOV

2 teens, 1 adult killed in accident in Clinton County, Illinois

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two teenage girls and a woman died in an accident that occurred in Clinton County, Illinois Friday afternoon. The accident involved a FedEx semi and another car, and happened on Old Highway 50. The Clinton County Coroner later told News 4 that two teenage girls and a woman died.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
FOX2Now

O’Fallon woman dies in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An O’Fallon woman died in a Lincoln County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Kristina Willman, 34, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 61, just south of Route B.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy