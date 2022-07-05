Westview at Ellisville Assisted Living & Memory Care

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for use in radiation treatment for cancer patients, announced today that the first patient was treated at the David C. Pratt Cancer Center at Mercy Hospital St. Louis on July 5th with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005159/en/ Leaders gathered to cut the ribbon on the new Mercy Proton Therapy Center. Left to right: Dr. David Meiners, Mercy St. Louis President; Steve Mackin, Mercy President and CEO; Tina Yu, Mevion CEO and President; Dr. Robert Frazier, Division Chief of Radiation Oncology at Mercy St. Louis; Joe Pecoraro, Mercy St. Louis Executive Director of Oncology Services; John Timmerman, Mercy St. Louis Vice President of Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

