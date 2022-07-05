The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

CultureMap Austin

New build-to-rent development opens doors in booming Austin suburb

A Houston real estate developer that specializes in build-to-rent homes has entered the Austin market with a 48-duplex community in Georgetown. The developer, Wan Bridge Group, says the three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes are going up at Georgetown Heights, which is sandwiched between I-35 to the southeast and Lakeway Drive to the northwest. The rental duplexes, along Northwood Drive, range from 1,496 to 2,580 square feet.
AUSTIN, TX
KAJA KJ 97

This Is The Best Lake In All Of Texas

There's nothing like cooling off at the lake on a hot summer day. Texas has tons of lakes to choose from, but only one can take the crown as being the best in the state. Cheapism compiled a list of each state's best lake. The website states, "Even in land-locked states there are plenty of inexpensive spots for swimming, boating, and other aquatic adventures, and not all are crowd magnets. Here are some of the top lakes in each state, with a special focus on fishing opportunities."
TEXAS STATE
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)

1 person dead after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass in Cedar Park (Cedar Park, TX)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a dump truck went over the side of an overpass on the 183A toll road Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Park. As per the initial information, the fatal wreck took place on the 183A overpass near Brushy Creek Road. Crews actively responded to the scene and, on arrival, found the truck on fire under the overpass [...]
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

How to heat-proof your yard during Austin's record-setting heat and drought

Central Texas yards are shriveling in this summer's record-setting heat. The best advice for lawns is to water one inch, once a week and cut the grass high. “Mow high and let those blades be long,” said John Dromgoole, owner of The Natural Gardener in Southwest Austin. “A long blade gives you deeper roots and the deeper roots can find that water down there.”
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone is a winner in Central Texas this week and it isn’t the Longhorns, however, to get you a little excited, college football is only a few short months away!. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,00 winning Cash Five ticket from the Thursday night drawing...
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

New restaurant brings plenty of Fish Tales

If the crowd on opening night was any clue, Wimberley was ready to welcome a seafood restaurant. Fish Tales held its grand opening last week on River Road at the former location of Creekside Cookers. Owned by Brett McManus and Diane and Scott Harpring, Fish Tales has been a big...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Single-family rental communities spread in Williamson County & Hutto looks to reel in Applied Materials

Legacy is a single-family rental community in Pflugerville. More than a dozen new SFR communities are coming to the area by 2025. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) The July 8 episode of the Austin Breakdown digs into the recent trend of single-family rental communities under development in Williamson County, along with Hutto ISD's efforts to attract a $2B project from Applied Materials to the area.
Community Impact Austin

Long Island Deli closes in Round Rock amid supply chain, staffing issues

Long Island Deli announced its closing July 5, just a few weeks after its May 24 opening. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Long Island Deli announced its closing July 5, just a few weeks after its May 24 opening. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. www.longislanddelitx.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Texas Monthly

A Rare Under-the-Radar Austin Joint Serves Lamb Alongside Brisket

A two-and-a-half-year-old barbecue joint in the middle of Austin that’s still unknown is an anomaly. After eating two impressive meals at the B. Cooper Barbecue trailer off East Seventh Street last week, I think it should be known. Between those two meals, I talked to dozens of Austinites, many of them in the barbecue industry. None had visited, and only one had heard of the place. A trio of diners sitting at the other tent-shaded table during my second meal lamented that their “secret” barbecue stop may get busier after I write about it, but they agreed that Blaine Cooper deserves a more brisk business for his hard work and skills.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cap City Comedy Club to hold first show at new Northwest Austin location July 7

Cap City Comedy Club's new location is at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin, in the Domain. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Cap City Comedy Club is set to open July 7 at The Domain, and a show will be held the same night at 8 p.m. The special event with stand-up comedian J.R. De Guzman, winner of Stand-up NBC in 2016 and named "New Face" at Just for Laughs in 2017, will be the first at this location. The club is near the Kendra Scott store. Garage and street parking is free. Tickets are available online or at the box office one hour before the show. June shows were moved off-site because of opening delays. Cap City Comedy Club is located at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin. 512-467-2333. www.capcitycomedy.com.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Artist lineups announced for final shows of Blues on the Green 2022

AUSTIN, Texas - The final two shows of ACL Radio's 2022 Blues on the Green are right around the corner. ACL Radio announced the lineups for Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20. Music will start at 7 p.m. both days. On July 19, Scott Strickland will open for Shinyribs...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Z'Tejas to close original location on West Sixth Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A restaurant that has called West Sixth Street home for more than 30 years is closing its doors. The Austin Business Journal (ABJ) reports that Z'Tejas will close its original location at 1110 West Sixth Street. The location opened in 1989. Owner Randy Cohen told the...
AUSTIN, TX

