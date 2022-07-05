ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Parents of alleged July 4 parade shooter release statement, retain attorney

By Andy Koval, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzEY9_0gWG8Sm200

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. ( WGN ) — The parents of the alleged Highland Park July 4 parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them.

In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case , said the Crimo family has retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.

Additionally, the parents have retained Steve Greenberg’s firm to represent them and released the following statement through him:

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to everybody.”

Toddler found at Highland Park scene orphaned in shooting: report

Crimo III’s father, Robert Crimo, ran for mayor of Highland Park in 2019.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, seven counts of first-degree murder charges were announced against Crimo III. More charges, like aggravated battery, are expected in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
NBC4 Columbus

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy