ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Gas Prices Decline Slightly

By Tyler Friel
977rocks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices declined slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas...

www.977rocks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Water company buying sewer plants across state, looking at two in Butler County

Pennsylvania American Water Co. (PAWC) owns and operates 26 wastewater systems in 15 counties across the Keystone State, and hopes to add two in Butler County. Water company officials have one confidentiality agreement with the Butler Area Sewer Authority (BASA) and another with Adams Township supervisors and Mars Borough Council related to the Breakneck Creek Regional Authority (BCRA) in Adams Township.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Women-Owned Market takes over the Strip District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Lady entrepreneurs are taking over the Strip District.Women Who Rock is partnering with The Terminal for the Women-Owned Market and Concert Series. This happens on the second Saturday of each month until September. From three this afternoon until 6 PM, you can enjoy cocktails, food trucks, a shopping experience, and live music from Bryana Appley and Anna Hazo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trafford residents raise Route 130 speeding concerns, traffic study planned

Truck traffic and speeding on Route 130 in Trafford is no longer just a nuisance. For resident Mark Horgas, the issues now pose a danger to the community. Horgas has lived on the Seventh Street Extension of Route 130 for 22 years. He said the number of heavy vehicles is increasing and drivers are speeding more than ever before — so much so that Horgas raised the issue at a recent Trafford council meeting.
TRAFFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
City
Butler, PA
City
Beaver, PA
Butler, PA
Traffic
wtae.com

Temporary bridge closure impacts Fayette County community

LAYTON, Pa. — A more than 120-year-old bridge in Fayette County is closed for repairs, as PennDOT officials hope to buy time before the bridge is completely replaced. Watch the report from Fayette County: Click the video player above. The Layton Bridge, which connects Layton to Perryopolis and Route...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: What about essential workers?

The recent revelation that the Allegheny County executive’s inner circle was giving themselves large wage increases is disturbing to say the least (”Large raises for Allegheny County’s top staffers raise timing questions”). Currently, 80% of all county workers, represented by AFSCME Local 2622, make less than the county median wage. This is unacceptable.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces $49 Million for Pennsylvania’s Airports through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that three Pennsylvania airports – Philadelphia International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, and Lehigh Valley International Airport – will receive a total of $49 million in funding in Airport Terminals Program funding, a new federal grant program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “Airports...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Western Pennsylvania#Aaa#Butlerradio Com
discovertheburgh.com

The Armstrong Trail Offers 35 Miles on the Allegheny River

The aptly named Armstrong Trail in Armstrong County is a 35-mile rail-trail that runs north to south along the eastern bank of the Allegheny River. During our first visit, we biked half of the trail (approximately 16 miles one-way out of Ford City) and were able to see many highlights including river views and adjunct river developments like power stations, dams, an iron furnace, and more.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

On Friday, Double Diamond Deer Ranch welcomed two new members to their deer family: bucks Rudolph (piebald) and copper (brown). Photo courtesy Double Diamond Deer Ranch. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Coroner: Two Cooperstown Residents Killed in Cochranton Crash

COCHRANTON, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Cooperstown residents were killed after the car they were traveling in collided with a tractor trailer in Cochranton on Thursday morning. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, 49-year-old Tracy R. Kope and 62-year-old Jay A. Scott, both of Cooperstown, were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Ridgeway Hill Road around 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, July 7.
COCHRANTON, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 8-10

Session Americana will play classics of American roots music, along with original songs, at the weekly SummerSounds concert, beginning 7 p.m. today at St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. The Boston-based folk/rock collective comprises a rotating line-up of singers and multi-instrumentalists who promise a raucous live show. Group members have...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
977rocks.com

Butler Twp. Exploring New Policy To Help Pay For Expenses

Butler Township could soon enact a new policy that would allow for the municipal volunteer fire department to recover some expenses. Director of Emergency Services Scott Frederick introduced a Recoupment of Services ordinance that would bill insurance companies whenever the department has to use certain apparatus or equipment. This is...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Banksville Subway hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department hit the Subway in Banksville with a consumer alert. The health department said the fast food joint on Banksville Road had unsafe temperatures for cold food and inadequate facilities to maintain food temperatures. According to the inspection report from Wednesday, some meat, tomatoes and veggie patties weren't being kept cold enough. The inspection report also lists other violations, like the only certified food protection manager being out sick.When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Stamp price increases reflect ongoing inflation

As prices on everyday goods rise across the country, even the mail is unable to escape unscathed. Stamp prices are set to increase Sunday following an April 6 announcement from the United States Postal Service. The new rates will see the price of a “forever” stamp increase from 58 cents...
EVANS CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Serious Crash Closed Down Route 51 South in Aliquippa Overnight

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Police are investigating after a serious crash occurred around 2 AM in the southbound lanes of Route 51 in Aliquippa. The southbound lanes were closed near the intersection of highland Ave. There are no reports of injuries or what caused the crash. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WFMJ.com

Mercer PSP: Township worker punched in face while replacing culvert

A Mercer County man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a township supervisor. The incident happened Friday afternoon around 6 p.m. at a home on Parker Road in Sandy Lake Township. According to the report, the township supervisor was placing a culvert at that location when the homeowner, 62-year-old Donald...
MERCER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy