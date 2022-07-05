ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Black Employees Hit Tesla With Latest Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

By Zack Linly
 3 days ago

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

A t this point, Tesla really needs to come to glory on the likelihood that its factories have a racial discrimination problem. The automobile company attracts racism lawsuits like the Republican platform attracts white supremacists and, well —everybody can’t just be lying on a perfectly innocent and racism-free company.

According to Business Insider , 15 current and former Black employees filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla claiming its factories have been “systematically turned into a racially hostile work environment,” which is generally the same allegation that has inspired all its past lawsuits.

MORE: Right-Wing Twitter Troll Banned For Wanting To ‘Take Out’ Ex-BLM Leader Expects Account Restored Once Elon Musk Takes Over

The suit, which was filed in California on June 30, alleges that Black employees regularly get passed over for promotions, that white employees are regularly allowed to use racial slurs without facing consequences and that the company fails to remove racist graffiti found in bathrooms. In addition to all that, one plaintiff said he was tackled by another employee and that after he reported the incident he was told to “suck it up and be a man” and that “this happens here all the time.” That plaintiff also said harassed by a coworker who threw metal bolts at him —an incident he also said he reported but, as far as he knows, nothing had been done about it.

This comes about a week after NewsOne reported that former Tesla employee Owen Diaz has demanded a new trial after previously winning a racial discrimination lawsuit that won him a $137 million settlement. A judge later slashed the settlement to $15 million, which Diaz rejected opening the door for the new trial. (Let’s be real —if a person knew they were lying about the racism they faced, they would take that $15 mil and run. Diaz felt it was worth rejecting all that money in favor of justice and accountability.)

From Insider:

Insider reported in March that 46 lawsuits accusing Tesla of sexual and racial harassment in its Fremont factory have been filed over the last five years.

Seven legal and labor experts told Insider the number of lawsuits was cause for concern in factory the size of Fremont.

Again, everybody ain’t lying.

SEE ALSO:

Black Man With Video Evidence Sues Tesla For Alleged Workplace Racial Harassment

Tesla Ordered To Pay $137 Million To Black Elevator Operator Who Sued Company Over Racist Abuse

After Verdict Slashed By $122M, Black Man Suing Tesla For Racism Demands New Trial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Beub6_0gWG5kFV00

Person
RadarOnline

Michigan Police Chief Forced To Apologize After Department Used Images Of Black Men For Target Practice

The police chief of a Michigan police department was forced to apologize after it was revealed his officers used images of Black men for target practice, Radar has confirmed. The shocking development came months after concerns were initially raised in April when a Boy Scouts troop was given a tour of the Farmington Hills, Michigan Police Department, according to CNN.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Rolling Stone

FBI Eyed White Nationalist ‘Patriot Front’ for a Year, Documents Show

Click here to read the full article. When Coeur d’Alene police slapped the cuffs on members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front at a Pride event this month, the 31 fresh-faced fascists had little clue that FBI agents in the region had been keeping an eye on the group’s activities in Idaho for at least a year. New documents show how Idaho cops and FBI agents were tracking white nationalists from Patriot Front months before the group was arrested this month for allegedly conspiring to attack a local LGBT Pride event in Coeur d’Alene. Emails obtained through records requests by Property...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
