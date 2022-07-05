Turkey Police Break Up Pride March, Detain More Than 30

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian security forces continue searching for hundreds of inmates who escaped following a Tuesday attack on an Abuja prison. The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for the jailbreak and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has criticized the intelligence service for failing to stop it.
In northern Ethiopia, ethnic Tigrayans in camps for displaced people say they are being held against their will because of their ethnicity after being forced from their homes. VOA was able to access two of the camps, where inhabitants say they are not allowed to leave, despite lacking food, water, and medicine. Henry Wilkins reports from Semera, Ethiopia.
Los Angeles — Focused on filming a police car, Vishal Singh was shocked to look up from his camera and find himself “staring down the barrel” of a weapon. “[I] was just kind of taken aghast and I just asked, ‘Are you serious?’ ” Singh told VOA.
American basketball star Brittney Griner admitted guilt to drug possession in a Russian court on Thursday. She also said she did not mean to break the law. "I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner said in English. Her plea was then repeated in Russian for the court in Moscow.
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence on Saturday shortly before protesters, angered by an unprecedented economic crisis, overran the compound and stormed his nearby office. Soon after the crowd stormed the presidential palace, Rajapaksa's nearby seafront office also fell into the hands of protesters.
Islamabad — Taliban security forces in eastern Afghanistan have extrajudicially killed dozens of suspected members and supporters of a local affiliate of the Islamic State terrorist group, according to Human Rights Watch. The global human rights group has documented the alleged abuses in a report released Thursday, saying they...
Geneva — The U.N. Human Rights Office is urging Sri Lankan authorities to rein in their security forces to prevent expected large-scale demonstrations from turning violent in Colombo on Saturday. Human rights officials warn tensions are high because of Sri Lanka’s worsening economic crisis. They say they are worried...
For the first time in three years, a 40-day-long pilgrimage is being held in Indian-controlled Kashmir. India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chand says the Amarnath pilgrimage is expected to be the biggest in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. For VOA, Muheet Ul Islam has more from Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir. Elizabeth Cherneff narrates. Videographer and video editor: Wasim Nabi.
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to shut down revenue streams for al-Shabab terrorists. The Islamist militants are believed to make millions of dollars per year from taxes they impose in areas of Somalia under their control. But security analysts say cutting off the terrorist funding won’t be easy.
Srinigar — Amid fear and tight security, a 43-day annual Amarnath Yatra — a Hindu pilgrimage to a cave located 3,888 meters above sea level — is underway in India-administered Kashmir after a gap of three years. Over half a million pilgrims are expected to take part...
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has vowed to defeat the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), an insurgent group he is blaming for two massacres in the past three weeks. Addressing parliament Thursday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed condemned two recent massacres targeting members of the Amhara...
Protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital, Colombo swarmed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence Saturday and demanded his resignation. The Daily Mirror, a Sri Lankan newspaper, reported that the crowd was not deterred from entering the building by police use of tear gas and water cannons. Rajapaksa was reported...
A photo of 6-year-old Vlad standing near the grave of his mother in the yard of his house in Bucha, Ukraine, shocked the world. Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes of Russian aggression. Vlad’s mother, Marina Naumetz, died when the family was forced to shelter in the basement during the Russian occupation. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Some of the video by Boris Sachalko & Serhiy Dikun.
New York — Humanitarian assistance for more than 4 million Syrians living in opposition-held areas appeared in jeopardy Friday, after Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have extended the mission for another year. “This was a life-or-death vote for the Syrian people, and Russia chose the...
WASHINGTON — A 27-year-old Haitian man has been charged in the United States for his alleged role in last year's kidnapping of 16 American Christian missionaries, the Justice Department said Thursday. Jean Pelice, also known as "Zo," an alleged member of the powerful 400 Mawozo gang, was brought to...
