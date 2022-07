LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a much warmer and drier day on Friday, however it will still be quite humid. Given the moist airmass and stalled out front to our south, there is the possibility of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms once again Thursday evening. Some of the storms that do develop may become severe, but they will be isolated in nature. The primary concerns would be damaging winds and large hail. There is the potential for heavy rainfall Thursday evening as well with any thunderstorm that forms.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO