Hicks: Mayor John Tecklenburg says a third term would be his last

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF BERKELEY IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2021-CP-08-00226 NOTICE OF HEARING Road/Route SC 27 Project ID No. P032002 Tract 17 Berkeley County Condemnor, VS. Alex Pringle, Landowner(s). And John Doe and Mary Roe, representing all unknown Persons, having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in or to, or lien on the lands described Herein, including all unknown heirs of Alex Pringle, deceased, Unknown Claimant(s) ______________________ TO: THE LANDOWNER(S) ABOVE-NAMED: YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to the Order of Reference to the Master-in-Equity for Berkeley County filed in the above-captioned matter, a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM before The Honorable Dale Van Slambrook, Master in Equity, Berkeley County Judicial Center, 300-B California Avenue, Moncks Corner, 29461. Be present if so minded. FULLER LAW, LLC s/ Collin H. Fuller __________________ Collin H. Fuller, Esquire State Bar No. 103439 145 River landing Drive, Suite 101 B Charleston, SC 29492 843) 277-0013 telephone cfuller@fullerlawsc.com Attorney for Condemnor Berkeley County Charleston, SC July 6, 2022 Charleston, South Carolina AD# 2011418.
Comments / 0