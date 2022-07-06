ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Friends' Creator Reveals Series Regrets: 'That Was A Mistake'

By Ingrid Mendoza
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Friends” may be a sitcom loved by many fans for its iconic lines and relatable characters, but it hasn’t escaped the waves of negative criticisms despite ending in 2004. It was pegged to have a lighthearted, fun, and comedic vibe that made fans want to watch it...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Seinfeld’: 3 Times Jerry Seinfeld and His Friends Shared Etiquette Tips

The Seinfeld gang was not known for being particularly nice people. Out of all of them, Cosmo Kramer, while intrusive, was the least outwardly offensive. Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, and Elaine Benes each had moments when they were terrible human beings. Still, they did subscribe to rules that work if you are trying to live in a “civilized society.” We’ve collected three Seinfeld etiquette rules that are absolutely good ideas.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Raquel Welch on the secret to staying fit in 1984

Raquel Welch, now 81, was in ‘cracking form for a lady who has survived 44 years, 27 films, three marriages and two children’ in a photoshoot for the Observer Magazine in 1984. She was plugging the publication of her workout book, Raquel: The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program, ‘like those other mature American glamour pusses Jane Fonda, Victoria Principal and Linda Evans’.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Kathleen Turner
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Andy Cohen
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
51K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy