Sedalia, MO

Funeral Announcements for July 6, 2022

By Randy Kirby
 4 days ago
A memorial service for Thomas Leroy Watt, 54, of La Monte, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at La Monte Baptist Church. Burial of ashes will be held following the memorial service at Kingston Cemetery in Kingston. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel....

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For July 8, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Stewart Avenue for a reported theft incident. Penni Hendrickson reported a lawn mower was stolen off of the property. The suspect is unknown at this time. Sedalia Police responded...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Woman Injured in JoCo Accident

A Warrensburg woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2003 Chrysler Concorde, driven by 21-year-old Brody S. Willis of Excelsior Springs, began making a left turn at Missouri 13 Business Route and NW 375th Road at 3:41 p.m., when it was struck by a northbound 2014 Dodge Dart, driven by Melinda L. Ridge of Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

16th & Ingram To Be Closed July 12 – 14

The City of Sedalia will close the intersection of East 16th St and S. Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, until 5 p.m. Thursday, July 14, to repair failed stormwater pipe under the roadway. The utility work will be completed within the intersection, resulting in total...
SEDALIA, MO
BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTED AT AREA HOSPITAL

An active shooter situation has been reported at an area hospital. According to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, a violent intruder situation has developed there. Hospital officials say there is an active shooter at the main hospital, and multiple law-enforcement agencies have responded. Staff and patients are being evacuated...
WARRENSBURG, MO
Missouri man arrested after vehicle strikes spike strips deployed by patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man after a vehicle struck spike strips and overturned in Carroll County on Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Dayton was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and driving while revoked. He was released to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by emergency medical services with serious injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Spring Fork Lake Remains Closed Through July 15

After evaluating the condition of Springfork Lake on Friday, July 8, it was determined, that the lake will remain closed to the public through at least July 15. The City said in a press release Friday that it plans to continue evaluating the lake’s condition in relation to the continued presence of an algae bloom to determine a re-opening date for public recreational use.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sweet Springs Teen Injured in I-70 Wreck

A Sweet Springs teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Acura MDX, driven by a 16-year-old female from Sweet Springs, was on I-70 at the 65.8 mile marker, when she swerved into the right lane, striking an eastbound 18-wheeler, driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey D. Hill, Jr., from St. Louis.
SWEET SPRINGS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Department Reports For July 8, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Friday morning, Deputies observed a vehicle travelling eastbound on West 16th Street from South Limit Avenue in the wrong lane of travel. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, however the vehicle began to flee. The vehicle continued eastbound on 16th Street while running stop signs. The vehicle eventually crossed 16th and Marshall, where it came to a dead end. The driver, Schasse Jirjis, 36, of Sedalia, was taken into custody. Jirjis was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to be evaluated before being taken to the Pettis County Jail. Jirjis is being held on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing (Creating Substantial Risk) and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Again, I Have Unanswered Questions For Sedalia

Guys, I was driving around downtown pretty recently and I came across something that gave me a lot more questions than I had answers for. Just some random graffiti, right? I guess. I don't get it, myself. Now those graffiti people that do elaborate paintings and characters and stuff, now that I kind of get. But just to write a random word on a building? Why? What does that get you? I mean, all it does for me is make me think this Glen person isn't right in the head. Or a bored kid. Maybe we should ask the hard questions and unpack this.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Motorcycle Accident Injures Warrensburg Man

A Warrensburg man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1983 Yamaha, driven by 39-year-old James L. McKinney of Warrensburg, was on US 50 at Missouri 58 just before 4 p.m., when he lost control on uneven lanes and crashed.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Scene secure after active shooter report at Missouri hospital

Warrensburg, Missouri — A Missouri area hospital was evacuated after an armed person entered the hospital’s main building. The incident was reported Friday morning at the Western Missouri Medical Center. Missouri State Highway Patrol stated publicly that the suspect is a “male armed with a firearm,” and that no shots were fired. The scene is now secure. The medical center identified the suspect as an armed intruder. No other information is available at this time.
News Channel Nebraska

Deputy says Prius fled at 124 mph

AUBURN – Marian Purcaroiu, 40, of Independence, Mo., is charged in Nemaha County with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on June 1. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy clocked a Toyota Prius at 96 mph on Highway 136 and says the car accelerated to 124 mph after the deputy turned on the overhead lights of his patrol car.
AUBURN, NE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

