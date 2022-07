My husband and I moved to Fayette County early 1978 and have enjoyed the tranquility and beauty of our county for many years. Eight years ago, we moved into Peachtree City in the Waterwood Bend area (Edgewater Way) and have felt like we were on a “permanent vacation,” enjoying the golf cart paths, lake, and city that is so well taken care of.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO