ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinclairville, NY

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting In Sinclarville

By Jackson Hickey
wnynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINCLAIRVILLE – One man is dead following a shooting in Chautauqua County on Tuesday night that investigators believe resulted from an altercation between a group of people. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and other local law enforcement agencies are searching for the person responsible for the shooting in the...

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Respond To Burglaries On The City’s Eastside

JAMESTOWN – City of Jamestown Police made three arrests overnight in connection with two separate burglaries on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police say both break-ins took place at a storage business. First, a 46-year-old man is facing charges following a break-in around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff gives update on investigation into fatal shooting

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate the shooting in Sinclairville that claimed the life of 18-year-old Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga. County Sheriff Jim Quattrone gave an update on the investigation during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. He says six people were involved in a dispute that apparently led to the shooting, including Misciagno and another person who got into a vehicle that later went off the road...
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Shot, Killed In Sinclairville Identified, Police Investigation Proceeds

SINCLAIRVILLE – The 18-year-old man shot and killed following an altercation between a group of people in Chautauqua County this week has been identified. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of Park and Reed Streets in the Village of Sinclairville on Tuesday night.
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sinclairville, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
Sinclairville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Lakewood, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
erienewsnow.com

Man Charged Following Dunkirk Drug Raid

DUNKIRK – A 23-year-old man is facing several drug and weapons charges following a raid of his Dunkirk Apartment. City of Dunkirk Police executed a search warrant at 325 Eagle Street on Thursday arresting Davontay Mccall. Inside the house, officers allegedly recovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver, quantity of...
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Driver dies in Girard rollover accident overnight

Correction: The name of the street where this incident occurred was Haggerty Street. One person is dead after an accident in Girard overnight. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the railroad crossing at Haggerty Street in Girard. According to reports from the scene, the driver of a car lost control, causing the […]
GIRARD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo 14-year-old arrested for stealing vehicles

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 14-year-old from Buffalo was arrested in Wheatfield in the early morning hours Saturday for stealing vehicles, police say. State troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint and after an investigation, found home cameras capturing unidentified suspects going through vehicles that were unlocked. Troopers patrolled the area and saw two vehicles […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest Jamestown man after loud music complaint

A Jamestown man has been charged with unnecessary noise and obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree after an incident on Chandler near Center Streets Thursday evening. Jamestown Police say officers responded to a report of loud music in the area around 9 pm and attempted to cite 34-year-old Jose Rojas for unnecessary noise. But Rojas refused to provide his information and began to walk away from the officers. He was placed into custody without incident and transported to the Jamestown City Jail where he was later identified. Rojas was processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to Jamestown City Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Upmc Chautauqua Hospital#Wny News Now
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Arrest 5 at DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police arrested five people at a DUI checkpoint in Crawford County over the holiday weekend, according to a news release. The checkpoint was set up in West Mead Township on Saturday night, but troopers did not disclose the name of the road. Roving patrols were also used. Out...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office investigate fatal shooting

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal shooting that they believe was not a random act. That incident happened along Reed Street in the village of Sinclairville shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 18-year-old man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. The […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Search For Suspect In Chautauqua County Shooting Continues

SINCLAIRVILLE – One man is dead following a shooting in Chautauqua County on Tuesday night that investigators believe resulted from an altercation between a group of people. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and other local law enforcement agencies are searching for the person responsible for the shooting in the Village of Sinclairville.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Altercation in Silver Creek Leads to Arrest of Salamanca Man

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested following a physical altercation Saturday morning at an address in the Village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at about 9:30 AM and determined that 22-year-old Elijah Miller of Salamanca allegedly engaged in the altercation against another person inside the home. Miller was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
YourErie

Felony charges filed against suspect who allegedly shot 9 dogs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arraigned in a recent animal cruelty case pursued by the ANNA Shelter. The ANNA Shelter has announced that charges have been filed for the recent killings of multiple dogs. Nine felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty have been filed against the suspect. The criminal complaint names Skyler James Martin, […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man arrested after domestic dispute

A Jamestown man sought on felony warrants has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection by going to an east side home. Jamestown Police responded to the undisclosed location for a domestic dispute on Wednesday. When they arrived, officers learned that 25-year-old Tyler Manelick had violated the order of protection issued in Jamestown City Court. Officers found Manelick hiding behind some bushes behind the residence. He was taken into custody on the warrants along with one count each of 1st-degree criminal contempt and 1st-degree aggravated family offense. He is in the Chautauqua County Jail on $6,000 bail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man died after falling into Chautauqua Lake Saturday afternoon, police say. At 1:24 p.m. Saturday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an adult male who had fallen into Chautauqua Lake in the area of Martha’s Vineyard. The Fluvanna Fire Department, the county dive team, Chautauqua County EMS […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

45-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Thursday morning in the City of Buffalo. Deputies were called to the I-190 northbound at the Elm Street ramp (exit six) around 3 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say Shawn M....
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Drowns After Falling Into Chautaqua Lake Saturday

ELLERY – A man drowned on Saturday afternoon after falling into Chautauqua Lake. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Chautauqua Lake in the area of Martha’s Vineyard in the Town of Ellery. The Fluvanna Fire Department, along with the County Dive...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Man Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges in Eagle Street Raid

A Dunkirk man was taken into custody on drug and weapon charges after multiple police agencies raided his apartment in the city's Second Ward early Thursday morning. The Dunkirk Police Department's Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the upper apartment of 325 Eagle Street with assistance from the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force, the Jamestown Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Inside, police recovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver, a quantity of cash, approximately 20 grams of crack cocaine, prescription medication, and phencyclidine mushrooms. As a result of the search, 23-year-old Davontay McCall was arrested and charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, as well as criminal possession of stolen property, criminal nuisance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. McCall was arraigned on the charges and is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail on $50,000 bail.
DUNKIRK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy