Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting In Sinclarville

A Jamestown man has been charged with unnecessary noise and obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree after an incident on Chandler near Center Streets Thursday evening. Jamestown Police say officers responded to a report of loud music in the area around 9 pm and attempted to cite 34-year-old Jose Rojas for unnecessary noise. But Rojas refused to provide his information and began to walk away from the officers. He was placed into custody without incident and transported to the Jamestown City Jail where he was later identified. Rojas was processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to Jamestown City Court at a later date.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO