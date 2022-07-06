ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Market Trends: What Difference Does the Thousands Digit Make?

Flathead Beacon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past four years, I have twice made a column comparing sales results of Flathead County single-family residences, with specific focus placed upon the thousands digit – you know, $359,999, or $350,000, or $355,000 (the 3rd...

flatheadbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Podcast: Swinging Into Summer with Flathead Living Editor Justin Franz

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast. Summer is in full swing now that we’ve passed the Fourth of July holidays, and with that comes hordes of tourists, great weather for spending time on the lakes or hiking to a new mountaintop, and of course, the summer issue of Flathead Living Magazine.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
Flathead County, MT
Business
County
Flathead County, MT
Flathead Beacon

Rebecca Farm gets National Spotlight

Summers are always busy at Rebecca Farm, the nationally renowned horse farm and equestrian eventing venue just north of Kalispell. But this year might be one of the busiest ever as it prepares to host not one but two major events in July and August. From July 20 to 24,...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Slow Burn Records to Hold Grand Opening

For Bernard Jones, Slow Burn Records is more than just a place to buy music; it’s a hub for artists, locals and visitors to gather and celebrate northwest Montana’s vibrant music scene. “As much as it’s about the vinyl records, it’s more about having a safe haven for...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Donation Allows New ‘Housing Whitefish’ Nonprofit to Gain Momentum

A new nonprofit that aims to address affordable housing in Whitefish recently received a donation to hire an executive director who will work closely with donors, the City of Whitefish and other housing organizations to bring in inventory that will be below market rate. Texas billionaires and Whitefish residents Mark...
WHITEFISH, MT
Whitefish Pilot

Severe storm drops damaging hail across Flathead Valley

A severe thunderstorm ripped across parts of the Flathead Valley on Thursday evening, dropping lime-sized hail on some locations. Trent Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said his office received a significant number of reports of ping pong and golf ball-sized hail that damaged vehicles and homes along the storm’s path.
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends
Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Council Approves Temporary Emergency Water Conservation Ordinance

The Kalispell City Council on July 5 approved an emergency ordinance in a 6-1 vote that will initially educate residents and encourage voluntary water conservation practices during peak summer months in response to a high demand in irrigation systems last summer as the city temporarily operates with one fewer water source.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Employee Killed in Vehicle Accident at Landfill

A 25-year veteran employee of the Flathead County Solid Waste District on Saturday morning was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident while driving eastbound toward U.S. Highway 93 on Disposal Road at the landfill, according to a Flathead County press release. Jeff Kruckenberg succumbed to injuries following the accident, which...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Fatal crash prompted closure of landfill sites in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County Solid Waste District announced it will be closed starting at noon on July 8. This closure will allow staff to attend funeral services for an employee who passed away Saturday morning. Flathead County Solid Waste District says it will resume normal hours on July...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified

A 22-year-old Kalispell man died in a motorcycle crash last week in Whitefish after he veered off a corner and crashed 30 feet from the road into a tree, according to the Montana Highway Patrol and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. Officials have identified the man as Isiaha Boyd.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Lincoln County Man Charged in Father’s Murder

A 23-year-old Lincoln County man suspected of fatally shooting his father in the Eureka area on May 31 was arrested June 28 in Los Angeles County, Calif., on unrelated charges almost a month after the shooting incident, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Sauls is charged with...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson man gets prison time for posing as law enforcement

A Polson man accused of posing as a federal law enforcement agent to two girls last summer was sentenced recently in Lincoln County District Court. Pernell Dionne, 37, appeared in front of District Court Judge Matt Cuffe on June 27. He entered a guilty plea in December 2021 to to a single count of impersonating a public servant.
POLSON, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy