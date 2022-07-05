Garden City police ask for help in search for missing teens

Syracuse, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – The Hamilton county sheriffs office says three individuals are in custody after a police pursuit late Wednesday morning. According to scanner feeds, at 10:24 am a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a stolen Colorado tag was located at the Syracuse Food Center. The driver who was identified as Dylan Wayne Schneider, 27, Scott City sped out of the parking lot after seeing a patrol vehicle, sideswiping a Fed Ex Truck. The pickup was located west of town on U50 Hwy and pursued South on K27 into rural Hamilton County for quite some time.

SYRACUSE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO