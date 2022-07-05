ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Garden City police ask for help in search for missing teens

By KWCH Staff
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for three 16-year-old girls reported missing since last Wednesday, June 29. Police said...

www.wibw.com

WIBW

19-year-old river otter dies at Garden City Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City said farewell to Ariel, the 19-year-old, female river otter who passed away suddenly Wednesday morning. Necropsy results are pending. The median life expectancy for North American river otters is 12.3 years. Ariel debuted at the zoo in September of 2003...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

3 arrested after chase across parts of 2 southwest Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports one man and two women arrested following a chase across parts of two counties involving a pickup that was reported stolen. This started a little before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday with the discovery of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup bearing...
kfdi.com

Bomb threats reported at colleges in Wichita, Dodge City

Bomb threats were reported Thursday at colleges in Wichita and Dodge City, continuing a patter that has been reported across the country. Police found nothing suspicious during a search of a classroom at Dodge City Community College. In Wichita, there was a similar threat reported at the KU School of Medicine. This also turned out to be a false call.
DODGE CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Stolen license plate leads to multi county chase in Western Kansas

Syracuse, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – The Hamilton county sheriffs office says three individuals are in custody after a police pursuit late Wednesday morning. According to scanner feeds, at 10:24 am a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a stolen Colorado tag was located at the Syracuse Food Center. The driver who was identified as Dylan Wayne Schneider, 27, Scott City sped out of the parking lot after seeing a patrol vehicle, sideswiping a Fed Ex Truck. The pickup was located west of town on U50 Hwy and pursued South on K27 into rural Hamilton County for quite some time.
SYRACUSE, KS
KWCH.com

Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dodge City Community College is the latest among similar threats made to campuses across the U.S., investigators confirmed. On the all reporting a bomb in the Arts classroom at Dodge City Community College, no suspicious device was located.
DODGE CITY, KS

