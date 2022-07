Mason United Methodist Church will host its Christmas in July Homemade Craft Bazaar to spread a little holiday cheer and support local crafters. “We will have our multi-ministry room set up with some holiday decorations, a preview of our epically large snow village which we have in December and various local handmade craft vendors with everything from jewelry to wood-turned bowls,” John Burns, director of the Makerspace Ministry at the Church, said.

MASON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO