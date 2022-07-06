8 best mini kegs to serve up crowd pleasing pints

If you’ve ever hosted a party or small gathering with beer drinkers, you might have come across the struggle of having to drag numerous bottles, cans or six-packs back home from your supermarket trip. And let’s be honest, having everyone drink from a can just doesn’t give the same vibe as a pint glass in hand.

Luckily, multiple breweries have saved the day with another option: the mini keg. This under-appreciated party saver hosts 5l of beer and should provide at least eight pints. You can find all types of beers in this handy format, from lager to IPA , blonde and more.

Relatively easy to operate – you don’t need any equipment in the process – a couple of kegs should easily get you through your next soirée. They also create much less waste in comparison to the same amount in cans or bottles, and can be recycled when empty. Do pay close attention though, as there are also mini kegs that need to be used in combination with a draft machine.

Our only qualm with this party hack was storage. We prefer our beers to be properly cold and in the middle of a heatwave, it proved difficult to achieve this. If you only have a couple of them, you can (temporarily) remove a shelf from your fridge and stash them there but otherwise, if you’re planning on having a big blowout, think about where you’ll put them.

There were two different types of taps on the kegs we tried: most came with a twist system on the top and tap you simply pull out, turn, and pour at the bottom, while two of them had a shift with a tap on top and a handle you’d pull towards you (similar to an actual tap) to pour. Both were easy enough to operate and all kegs came with instructions on how to use them. Once opened, they only last about three to four days, so you’d want to make sure you open them one by one.

Read more:

How we tested

While flavour was of course important, we appreciate that not everyone has the same taste when it comes to this golden tipple and while we go crazy for a blonde, others might prefer their IPAs. So, for the sake of research, we tried a mix of different types of beer and found us a little test panel to sample with us and compare.

We also paid special attention to how clear the instructions to open the kegs were, how easy they were to follow and how well the tap system functioned – we were looking for a strong pour rather than a sad drizzle of course. These are the ones we’d recommend.

The best mini beer kegs for 2022 are:

Best overall – Timothy Taylor landlord mini keg: £34, Timothytaylorshop.co.uk

– Timothy Taylor landlord mini keg: £34, Timothytaylorshop.co.uk Best blonde – Delerium tremens mini keg: £45, Beermerchants.com

– Delerium tremens mini keg: £45, Beermerchants.com Best bitter – Adnams broadside mini keg: £21.99, Adnams.co.uk

– Adnams broadside mini keg: £21.99, Adnams.co.uk Best hoppy pils – Rothaus pils mini keg: £25, Beermerchants.com

– Rothaus pils mini keg: £25, Beermerchants.com Best weizen – Paulaner hefe-weizen mini keg: £24.99, Beermerchants.com

– Paulaner hefe-weizen mini keg: £24.99, Beermerchants.com Best Belgian beer – La Guillotine mini keg: £45, Beermerchants.com

– La Guillotine mini keg: £45, Beermerchants.com Best for accessibility – Adnams ease up IPA: £21.99, Adnams.co.uk

– Adnams ease up IPA: £21.99, Adnams.co.uk Best imperial lager – Fiftytwo North: £17.38, Amazon.co.uk

Timothy Taylor Landlord pale ale mini keg

Best: Overall

Rating: 9.5/10

ABV: 4.1%

4.1% Size: 5l

This was a real crowd-pleaser and no one had a bad word to say about it, which is not too surprising considering this amber-coloured pale ale has won multiple awards. We really liked the smell of it; soft and sweet, and it has a full yet sweet taste with a lingering hop to it. While we tried it on its own, the Yorkshire-based brewery does give some food recommendations and we think it would indeed match well with mature cheddar and other cheeses.

The tap system was easy to operate, although it didn’t provide the strongest of pours. We also liked the simple black design and with multiple ways to repurpose a mini keg as home decoration, you might want to hold on to this one.

Buy now £34.00, Timothytaylorshop.co.uk

Delirium tremens mini keg

Best: Blonde

Rating: 8.5/10

ABV: 8.5%

8.5% Size: 5l

We have to admit, this was already one of our favourite beers, so we might be a little biased. That being said, our testing panel also really enjoyed this slightly malty and spicy Belgian blonde, which has a strong, lingering, dry bitter aftertaste. At £45 it is on the expensive side, but considering the high percentage of ABV we’d say you’ll nurture it more than others in this round-up, though this also means it’s not for those who dislike the flavour of alcohol.

Our British testers were a bit disappointed by the amount of foam on this pour, but for a Belgian beer this is completely normal and if you really prefer a foamless pour, a mini-tap gives you the opportunity to pour it exactly as you like by altering the position of your glass. The instructions were easy to follow and overall, we did prefer this tap system from the top of the keg over some of the others we’ve tried.

Buy now £45.00, Beermerchants.com

Adnams Broadside mini keg

Best: Bitter

Rating: 8.5/10

ABV: 4.7%

4.7% Size: 5l

This ruby red beer really is one for enjoying, and we think it’s more for winter or autumn due to its Christmas cake characteristics and malty flavour. We’d happily bring it to a Christmas Eve family gathering. Adnams first launched this beer 50 years ago to mark the three hundredth anniversary of the Battle of Sole Bay (which inspired the design), but had to create a new version that was suited for the pub trade. We were a fan of the lingering fruitiness of this dark beer, but the pour from the tap could be a little stronger as it did take a little while to fill a pint – then again, some might say the anticipation is half the fun.

Buy now £21.99, Adnams.co.uk

Rothaus pilsner mini keg

Best: Hoppy pils

Rating: 7/10

ABV: 5.1%

5.1% Size: 5l

Like many breweries across Europe, Rothaus was founded by a monastery in the German Black Forest. After the monastery was abolished, it became state-owned and is still one of the most successful regional breweries in the country. Being a typical traditional German pilsner (as if that wasn’t clear from the label design), it’s dry, tangy and has a clear hoppy smell and taste – a little too hoppy for us.

Contrary to most kegs in this round-up, which are best used within three or four days after opening, this one is recommended to be consumed within one day. So, as you have to commit once it’s open, you really want to save it for when you have some company.

Buy now £25.00, Beermerchants.com

Paulaner hefe-weizen mini keg

Best: Weizen

Rating: 8.5/10

ABV: 5.5%

5.5% Size: 5l

Let’s stay in Germany for a second. The history of Paulaner dates back all the way to 1516, when monks in Munich brewed their first beer, and it has since become available in over 70 countries. When we tried this weizen it transported us right back to Bremen, Germany, where we sipped this beer on a sun-soaked terrace during a trip in the spring of 2019. Cold from the mini keg on our sunny London balcony, it tasted just as good.

The beer looks a bit cloudy and is, like the Delirium (£45, Beermerchants.com ), served with a strong head of foam. There’s a lovely balance between sweet and bitter with hints of fruit here though, and we’d highly recommend it for a summer beer garden vibe. Be careful not to overturn the twist button on the top of this keg, as it started to spritz from the top when we did this by accident, and while beer might be good for your hair, we’d hate to waste it. We liked that instead of twisting the tap, this one came with a button you press in order to tap the beer, too.

Buy now £24.99, Beermerchants.com

La Guillotine mini keg

Best: Belgian beer

Rating: 9/10

ABV: 8.5%

8.5% Size: 5l

This one was a real success story among most of our testers, although it wasn’t really the taste for some who preferred their lagers and pilsners. This golden blonde is made by the same brewery as the Delirium (£45, Beermerchants.com ), but most found it more accessible because of its velvety smoothness. It tastes less bitter too and initially has a sweet flavour due to its high alcohol percentage – which also means you’ll want to go easy on it.

Tapped from the top of the keg rather than the bottom, it had the same system as the Delirium too, which we really appreciated. As it’s made to be poured with a lacing head, you’ll want to pour it carefully to avoid getting too much of it.

Buy now £45.00, Beermerchants.com

Adnams Ease Up IPA mini keg

Best: For accessibility

Rating: 8/10

ABV: 4.6%

4.6% Size: 5l

One of our guests was not a big beer drinker and usually opts to turn it into a shandy – breaking our beer-loving heart – but this one went down quite well. It’s a fresh and fruity golden session IPA, and we immediately noticed the grapefruit in its finish. Brewed with both English and American hops, we can’t deny its hoppy taste too, but it doesn’t overwhelm the pine, peach and melon flavours. It can easily be tapped as an English pour with little foam as the pressure is not very strong.

Buy now £21.99, Adnams.co.uk

FiftyTwo Degrees North conquest imperial lager

Best: Imperial lager

Rating: 7/10

ABV: 4.5%

4.5% Size: 5l

Personally, we’re just not very big on lagers so overall score them lower than other beers, just because we don’t find them that special. That said, we did enjoy this one from Norfolk-based Woodforde’s Brewer – whose story started in the 1960s during the new-wave revolution of home brewers. It’s more full-bodied than what we’re used to and is slightly bitter, but there are also notes of citrus, which give it a sweet and clean finish.

Buy now £18.29, Amazon.co.uk

The verdict: Mini kegs

In case you couldn’t tell yet, we’re big fans of Timothy Taylor’s Landlord pale ale , as were our guests. For blonde beers, while Delirium will always hold a special place in our hearts, we have to acknowledge La Guillotine was the bigger crowd-pleaser (we know that sounds odd). If you’re one of those people who thrives during the colder seasons, we highly recommend Adnam’s Broadside .

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beer, spirits and other drinks, try the links below:

We’ve also sipped our way through the best IPAs – from hoppy to mellower ales