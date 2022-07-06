ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full list of government resignations over Boris Johnson’s leadership

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzRWU_0gWFZxjK00

Here is a list of the people who have resigned from the Government in the past 24 hours:

1. Sajid Javid , Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

2. Rishi Sunak , Chancellor of the Exchequer

3. Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco

4. Bim Afolami, Conservative Party vice-chairman

5. Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care

6. Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office

7. Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport

8. Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office

9. Theo Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya

10. Alex Chalk, Solicitor General

11. Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport

12. Will Quince , parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families at the Department for Education

13. Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards at the Department for Education

14. Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

15. John Glen, minister of state at the Treasury

16. Victoria Atkins, minister of state for prisons and probation at the Ministry of Justice

