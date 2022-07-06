ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian namechecks Yorkshire town on Balenciaga bodysuit

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bz6cA_0gWFZvxs00

The town of Barnsley , in Yorkshire, has been given the high honour of being displayed on Kim Kardashian ’s most famous asset.

The reality star was spotted in Paris on Tuesday wearing a Balenciaga outfit that made a surprising nod to the market town.

Kardashian, 41, donned a black Balenciaga bodysuit that featured a list of “tour dates” for a fictional band called Speedhunters.

The faux tour includes cities and towns in the UK, France, Finland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Belgium, and Australia.

However, Barnsley sits right at the top of the list, followed by London, the only other UK city included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LndrG_0gWFZvxs00

On the front of the bodysuit is an image of the fake band, which was created by the brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia for its Fall/Winter 2018 collection.

Kardashian wore the backless bodysuit over shiny black tights that covered a pair of pointed-toe boots and carried a black fluffy handbag, all from Balenciaga.

She was photographed with her nine-year-old daughter North West , who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The tour dates and locations are reportedly a nod to Balenciaga’s team’s birthdays and birthplaces.

Barnsley locals were both perplexed and tickled by the SKIMS founder’s sartorial choice, with one person tweeting: “Why is Barnsley on [her] ar**?”

Another said: “Kim Kardashian has got Barnsley written on her a**. I s*** you not, we are f***ing massive.”

The official Twitter account for Barnsley Museums also chimed in, adding: “Kim Kardashian walking around with Barnsley on her bottom is not something we expected to be tweeting about today.

“Thank you Kim for putting Barnsley on the map and your [peach emoji].”

Kardashian and North are in Paris for Haute Couture Week, with shows running from Monday 4 July until Thursday 7 July.

The pair were also spotted on Wednesday shopping in the city. Kardashian wore a tight camouflage-print T-shirt with shiny neon green leggings and pointy stilettos, all from Balenciaga.

But it was North’s chic outfit that stole the show for fans. She wore a two-toned blue varsity jacket from her father’s unreleased clothing line Pastelle, with black joggers and black platform Balenciaga HardCrocs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Let models do their job’: Kim Kardashian’s runway walk at Paris Couture week criticised by fans

Kim Kardashian’s runway walk has been criticised after the reality TV star made an appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week.The 41-year-old modelled a look for Balenciaga at the fashion label’s show on Wednesday (6 July), alongside actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa.Posting to Instagram, Kardashian said: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!” She later posted to her Instagram Stories that walking the show was a “dream come true”.But fans were quick to criticise Kardashian’s walk, with many claiming that it disrespected the work and skills of professional models.One person wrote: “Not even...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Dua Lipa sparks debate after wearing nearly white sheer lace dress to wedding: ‘A rare L from my queen’

Dua Lipa’s latest outfit has sparked a debate on social media after fans both praised and criticised her nearly white lace wedding guest look.On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer shared a series of images of herself posing in a sheer lace dress on Instagram and Twitter. The outfit, which consisted of pieces from Bottega Veneta’s fall 2022 runway, according to Harper’s Bazaar, included a sheer lacy slip dress with spaghetti straps and ruffled details in a light lavender colour, which appeared nearly white, and which the singer paired with matching full-length gloves, dark sunglasses and metallic boots.In the caption, Lipa...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Victoria Beckham bans daughter Harper from social media over ‘terrifying’ body shaming

Victoria Beckham is worried that her and David Beckham’s daughter Harper will be subjected to body shaming when she is old enough to use social media.The fashion designer revealed that the 10-year-old is not on social media currently, but she is concerned about “how cruel people can be”.Victoria, 48, said that her priorities are to make sure Harper is surrounded by “nice friends” and has a good relationship with the family.In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the former Spice Girl said: “Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about [body shaming] just yet.“But seeing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Demna Gvasalia
The Independent

The meaning behind Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon bow

Kate Middleton has continued to wear her staple accessory to Wimbledon again this year: her colourful bow.Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has paired her Wimbledon outfit with her signature dark green and purple bow.However, the accessory is more than just a fashion choice as it represents the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue that holds Wimbledon.According to the official site for Wimbledon, the 40-year-old Duchess is a patron of the AELTC, who conducts “the day-to-day operations of The Championships”.The sports club’s official colours are dark green and purple and were introduced back in 1909.While...
TENNIS
The Independent

Duke of Sussex ‘not told royal officials were involved in security decision’

The Duke of Sussex was not informed that the Royal Household was involved in a decision over his security arrangements when in the UK, the High Court has been told.Harry is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.The duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, a representative previously said.Harry’s lawyers are asking Mr Justice Swift at a hearing in London on Thursday...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Yorkshire#Kim And Kanye#West Yorkshire#Skims#Barns
AFP

Levelling up the UK: 'I'll believe it when I see it'

In Redcar, northeast England, the remnants of the nearby Teesside Steelworks are an enduring sign of the town's proud former place at the heart of industrial Britain. Neither neighbour was convinced that places like Redcar can bounce back under Johnson's plans.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Belgium and France to begin their Euro 22 campaigns

Free-scoring Belgium and miserly France join the Euro 2022 party on Sunday as Group D finally gets under way. The Belgians launch their campaign against Iceland at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, while the French go head-to-head with Italy at Rotherham’s New York Stadium. Here, the PA news agency...
SOCCER
The Independent

UK to push 30C on Sunday as heatwave scorches nation

The UK will push close to 30C on Sunday amid a heatwave blasting the nation. London and south-east England are expected to see highs of 29C and clear skies during the afternoon, making the country hotter than parts of the Maldives. The heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

A funny old game: Euro 2022 fans mull next prime minister – and aren’t impressed by the options

Football and politics. One’s an overhyped game filled with preening prima donnas, petty rivalries and players who rarely let loyalty to the team stand in the way of personal ambition. And – you’re ahead of me, aren’t you? – football’s not much better.This week, two big stories have dominated the news: the resignation of Boris Johnson, and England beating Austria in the opening game of Euro 2022.What better way to mark the dovetailing of these two moments of national import than by going to a Euro 2022 fan park and asking supporters there: who should be our next prime minister?Might...
SOCCER
The Independent

Camilla tells documentary there is ‘always something exciting round the corner’

The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken of the “exciting new prospects” ahead as her role takes on greater prominence – but confessed to nerves on big occasions. Camilla’s candid comments are revealed in an ITV documentary charting her guest editorship of Country Life, and she says there were “a lot of laughs” and not much “make-up” when the Duchess of Cambridge photographed her for the magazine’s cover.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Minister who made rude gesture says ‘I had reached the end of my tether’

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns has admitted she “should have shown more composure” after making a rude gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street.Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.She said she stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years, including two death threats in recent weeks.pic.twitter.com/eiXdMLD0cw— Andrea Jenkyns MP (@andreajenkyns) July 9, 2022“I should have shown more composure but am only human,” she added.Commons Leader Mark...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

735K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy