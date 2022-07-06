ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Christophe Galtier ‘moved and proud’ to be appointed PSG manager

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Christophe Galtier says he’s “moved and proud” to be appointed PSG manager.

The French coach was officially unveiled on Tuesday (5 July), following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino .

“Can I tell you that I am moved? Yes. Can I tell you that I am proud? Yes,” Galtier said.

“There is a phrase here: ‘This is Pairs’. When you see this sentence you immediately feel all the expectations.”

The former Lille and Nice manager also expressed hope that PSG can have a “great season with great matches and good results”.

