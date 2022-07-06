Christophe Galtier ‘moved and proud’ to be appointed PSG manager
Christophe Galtier says he’s “moved and proud” to be appointed PSG manager.
The French coach was officially unveiled on Tuesday (5 July), following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino .
“Can I tell you that I am moved? Yes. Can I tell you that I am proud? Yes,” Galtier said.
“There is a phrase here: ‘This is Pairs’. When you see this sentence you immediately feel all the expectations.”
The former Lille and Nice manager also expressed hope that PSG can have a “great season with great matches and good results”.
