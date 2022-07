Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany District Attorney's office announced Raheem Hines, 44 has plead not guilty to an alleged shooting in the City of Albany. Hines is charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree and a count of criminal mischief in the second degree.

