Major League Baseball results | Tuesday

SAN DIEGO — Logan Gilbert (10-3) tied for the major league lead in wins, Sam Haggerty homered and Seattle beat San Diego. The Mariners swept the two-game set to win their fifth consecutive series. They have won 12 of 15, while the Padres have lost nine of 12....
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw polished his All-Star credentials with 7 2/3 strong innings of five-hit ball, and Freddie Freeman delivered the tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ sixth straight victory, 4-2 over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. Kershaw (6-2) yielded one earned run, struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time this season. The eight-time All-Star looked eminently worthy of a ninth selection — and perhaps even his first career All-Star start — while shutting down the Cubs at Dodger Stadium, where the Midsummer Classic will be held in 10 days. The full All-Star rosters will be revealed Sunday, and NL manager Brian Snitker will be under plenty of friendly pressure to give Kershaw his first All-Star start at Chavez Ravine. But Kershaw trailed 2-1 in the seventh before Jake Lamb hit a tying homer for the Dodgers. Freeman then delivered his two-out single to right off Rowan Wick (1-5), capping an impressive rally for Los Angeles’ first lead of the night.
SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the seventh with a single and Santana ambushed a fastball in the middle of the plate for his fifth home of the season and his biggest hit to date with the Mariners. Santana was acquired in late June from Kansas City for a pair of pitchers.
