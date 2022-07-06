Major League Baseball results | Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw polished his All-Star credentials with 7 2/3 strong innings of five-hit ball, and Freddie Freeman delivered the tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ sixth straight victory, 4-2 over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night. Kershaw (6-2) yielded one earned run, struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter while pitching into the eighth inning for the first time this season. The eight-time All-Star looked eminently worthy of a ninth selection — and perhaps even his first career All-Star start — while shutting down the Cubs at Dodger Stadium, where the Midsummer Classic will be held in 10 days. The full All-Star rosters will be revealed Sunday, and NL manager Brian Snitker will be under plenty of friendly pressure to give Kershaw his first All-Star start at Chavez Ravine. But Kershaw trailed 2-1 in the seventh before Jake Lamb hit a tying homer for the Dodgers. Freeman then delivered his two-out single to right off Rowan Wick (1-5), capping an impressive rally for Los Angeles’ first lead of the night.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO