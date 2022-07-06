ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

State grant to fund Lake County parks improvements

By Elizabeth Larson
Lake County News
 3 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors last week took a step that’s necessary for the county to receive more than $1.3 million in state grant funding that will improve more than a dozen parks throughout Lake County. In a unanimous vote on June 28, the...

lakeconews.com

Comments / 3

Related
Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through July 14

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Hazardous spill at milk facility threatens Petaluma River

PETALUMA (BCN) — Multiple agencies responded on Friday to a hazardous materials spill from the Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma, city fire officials said. According to the Petaluma Fire Department, crews responded to 91 Lakeville St. at approximately 6:05 a.m. and discovered that a pipe had broken and roughly 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture had made its way into a storm drain.
PETALUMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, CA
City
Lucerne, CA
Lake County, CA
Government
City
Clearlake Oaks, CA
City
Middletown, CA
Local
California Government
City
Kelseyville, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Sunday, July 3

Occurred on Old Highway 53. CSI construction req ext patrol for the holiday weekend. sts that no one should be on the property. Req to be contacted if subjs found on property. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:05 911 MISDIAL 2207030002. Occurred on Boxwood St. AS SOON AS I ANSWERED RP...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Wildland fire burns near Lower Lake Friday

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A quick response by firefighters on Friday prevented a wildfire near Lower Lake from advancing. The Main fire was first spotted at around 2:45 p.m. Friday by a Mount Konocti fire lookout volunteer. It was dispatched a short time later in the area of Main...
LOWER LAKE, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, June 24

Occurred at Library Park on Park. TX TO CAL FIRE. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Occurred on S Russell. TXF TO CAL FIRE. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Occurred on Lange. ELDERLY FEMALE LOCKED HER PURSE IN HER CAR AND IS UNABLE TO GET INTO HER HOUSE. RESID IS BEHIND THE FRONT HOUSE. CONCERNED BECAUSE IT'S GOING TO GET HOT. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED.
LAKEPORT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbor Park#Signage#State#The Board Of Supervisors#Caltrans
KRCB 104.9

Cotati bans new gas station development

High fuel prices remain a persistent concern across the state. But with an eye to a post-fossil fuel future, some cities in Sonoma County are preventing new fossil fuel infrastructure.   Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, and now Cotati. The fourth and latest Sonoma County city to ban construction of new gas stations and fossil fuel infrastructure.   Here's senior planner JP Harries speaking at a recent Cotati city council meeting:   "There are currently five service stations in Cotati and another 11 in Rohnert Park." Harries said. "So there is abundance of gas stations. There's nobody that is burdened by not being close to...
COTATI, CA
Lake County News

Estate Planning: Special administration of decedent’s estates

Protecting and preserving assets in a decedent’s estate may require important actions to be taken soon after the decedent’s death and before a general probate administration commences. For example, if the decedent’s estate includes investment or business assets were owned by the decedent individually, and not jointly or...
LAKEPORT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
The Mendocino Voice

‘We won’t go back’: Mendocino’s Fourth of July parade returns with strong political message

MENDOCINO, CA, 7/07/2022 – Mendocino’s iconic Fourth of July parade returned this year after a COVID-19 hiatus, with a 2022 theme of “Forward, Together” and a crowd lined up and down Main and Lansing streets to cheer for floats and community members. The parade’s judges came from Highlight Gallery, Mendocino Presbyterian Church, the Seagull Inn, Visit Mendocino County, KOZT The Coast, and Mendocino Fire District – and the list of local sponsorships was more than twice as long.
MENDOCINO, CA
Lake County News

High temperatures forecast to return early next week

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Hot weather is forecast to return early next week, when temperatures are expected to be near the century mark. The National Weather Service said temperatures are anticipated to rise beginning on Sunday, with Monday to be the hottest across Lake and Mendocino counties. Daytime temperatures...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Registrar of Voters Office finalizes vote count for June primary

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The results for the June primary are now final, with slight changes in margins but the same overall results. The Lake County Registrar of Voters Office posted the final results on its website on Thursday. The posting signals the official canvass period has ended. Next...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car fire in Napa contained before spreading out of control

NAPA - A car fire on Rimrock Drive in Napa was fully contained before being able to spread beyond an acre, according to a Facebook post by the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The fire occurred early Wednesday after a Rolls Royce Silver Spur suffered currently undetermined mechanical issues while driving on Rimrock Drive.
NAPA, CA
7x7.com

10-acre Sebastopol estate with a pool and in-law asks $2.5 million

Enjoy serene country living amid panoramic views of redwoods, apple orchards, and vineyards right from your swimming pool. Spanning 10 acres, thi gated property holds multiple structures, making it ideal for those who love to host, need extra work space, or even want to rent out a portion to help support the mortgage. Built in 1955, the home is blend of midcentury, old English, and Spanish design touches.
SEBASTOPOL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy