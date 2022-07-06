ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

20th annual Falling Leaves Quilt Show set for Oct. 1 and 2

By LAKE COUNTY NEWS REPORTS
Lake County News
 3 days ago

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild will host its 20th annual Falling Leaves Quilt Show in October. The show will take place from...

lakeconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Sunday, July 3

Occurred on Old Highway 53. CSI construction req ext patrol for the holiday weekend. sts that no one should be on the property. Req to be contacted if subjs found on property. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:05 911 MISDIAL 2207030002. Occurred on Boxwood St. AS SOON AS I ANSWERED RP...
CLEARLAKE, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Famed Everett & Jones BBQ Opens Location in Sonoma County

The grill is seasoned, the ribs are smoked and the sauce is flowing at the new Everett & Jones Bar-B-Q, which opened Friday at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park. This is the first North Bay location for the nearly 50-year-old barbecue dynasty widely considered part of the “holy trinity” of Oakland’s celebrated African American barbecue culture, along with Flint’s and Jenkins’ Original Bar-B-Que.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeport, CA
County
Lake County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Lake County, CA
Lifestyle
Lake County News

Justin Gessler Baze

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Justin Gessler Baze, age 26, went to be with Jesus on April 2, 2022. Justin was born on Sept. 27, 1995, to Harry Gessler and Rose Marie Crandell Gessler. Just before his seventh birthday he was entrusted to the care of Don Baze and Kim Costa-Baze who had the honor and pleasure of raising him and being his parents from that time forward.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Caltrans plans major roadwork through July 14

NORTH‌‌ ‌‌COAST, ‌‌ ‌‌Calif. —‌ Caltrans‌‌ ‌‌reports‌‌ ‌‌that‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌following‌‌ ‌‌road‌‌ ‌‌projects‌‌ ‌‌will‌‌ ‌‌be‌‌ ‌‌taking‌‌ ‌‌place‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌around‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌North‌‌ ‌‌Coast‌‌ ‌‌during‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌coming‌‌ ‌‌week. ‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Mary DeWaal

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Mary was born to Ray and Lorena Burnett in Richfield, Idaho. Mary raised her children, Katherine Huot, Bill DeWaal Jr., Gary DeWaal and Carol Dunn with unconditional love with her husband William DeWaal. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews;...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilts#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Aloha Quilt Shop#Hawaiian
KRON4 News

20-acre fire burns in Lower Lake Friday

LOWER LAKE, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that extended into the wildland in Lower Lake on Friday. No evacuation orders or warnings are necessary, Cal Fire said. The fire was first reported on Twitter at 3:08 p.m. near Highway 29 and Main Street. It...
LOWER LAKE, CA
The Mendocino Voice

‘We won’t go back’: Mendocino’s Fourth of July parade returns with strong political message

MENDOCINO, CA, 7/07/2022 – Mendocino’s iconic Fourth of July parade returned this year after a COVID-19 hiatus, with a 2022 theme of “Forward, Together” and a crowd lined up and down Main and Lansing streets to cheer for floats and community members. The parade’s judges came from Highlight Gallery, Mendocino Presbyterian Church, the Seagull Inn, Visit Mendocino County, KOZT The Coast, and Mendocino Fire District – and the list of local sponsorships was more than twice as long.
MENDOCINO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cloud Farm near Cotati was a 1960s, 1970s haven for lesbians and activists

It’s empty now, but the unassuming plot of land along Petaluma Hill Road just outside of Cotati used to be a fun gathering spot where Volkswagen buses were repaired and women flew through the air as they aerial danced with colorful silk ribbons. Poetry and songs were written here and live music was played for eager audiences made up of friends.
COTATI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
KTVU FOX 2

3,000 gallons of hazardous milk mixture spilled in Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials spill at a Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma Friday morning. A broken pipe led to approximately 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture going down a storm drain, and eventually entering the Petaluma River. The Petaluma police, fire and public works...
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roam the Redwoods on an Electric Railbike

IF YOU'RE ON THE RAILS, and you're rolling along courtesy of an easy-moving conveyance, what can you expect to experience? You might say "the blow of the whistle" or "the vintage creak of an antique locomotive" or the sorts of stirring sounds and sights associated with a train. But there's a way to take to the rails without boarding a train, and it involves slipping on a helmet and taking a seat on a railbike. Finding these storied cycles isn't all that simple nowadays, and though we might see them featured in films from decades ago, knowing where to go to locate a railbike today takes a bit of sleuthing. But if you let your sleuthing lead you to Fort Bragg, and straight to the celebrated Skunk Train, you'll find one of the attraction's newest offerings.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

High temperatures forecast to return early next week

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Hot weather is forecast to return early next week, when temperatures are expected to be near the century mark. The National Weather Service said temperatures are anticipated to rise beginning on Sunday, with Monday to be the hottest across Lake and Mendocino counties. Daytime temperatures...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Sunday, June 26

Occurred on Armstrong. NEEDED MEDICAL - TXD TO CDF. Disposition: REFERRED TO ANOTHER AGENCY. Occurred at Regency Inn on N Main. RP WAS ASKING FOR THE PHONE NUMBER FOR SLS - IT WAS PROVIDED TO HER. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. 06:00 EXTRA PATROL 2206260020. Occurred at Fairview Wy/Green. DUE TO...
LAKEPORT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy