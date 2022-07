It was known as the Pink House, an abortion clinic housed in a pink stucco-clad building in Jackson, Miss. Yesterday, Mississippi's only abortion clinic closed its doors for good. They're packing up their stuff today. The Jackson Women's Health Organization was at the center of the case the Supreme Court used to overturn Roe v. Wade. And earlier this week, a judge rejected the clinic's request to temporarily block the state's trigger law, which, as of today, bans most abortions.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO