Watch: Pitt Commit Kenny Minchey's Best Throws from Elite 11 Finals

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers commit Kenny Minchey played his way up the Elite 11 rankings last week, after entering low on the totem pole among the 20 high school signal-callers in attendance. He rose up evaluator's boards steadily and, at the end of three days of workouts, Minchey was firmly in the top 11 at No. 6.

SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. was in attendance to watch Minchey and the other elite, young quarterbacks throw. He walked away just as impressed with Minchey as the Elite 11 scouts and coaches. He had the future Panther as the fifth-best quarterback at the event.

"Mr. Dependable. Minchey’s consistent accuracy — for all three days of Elite 11 — earned him respect for not only his technique but also his smarts," Garcia wrote after the final day. "He knows when it’s time to dump it off or to fire away into a tight window. Of all the competitors competing at this year’s Elite 11, Minchey was arguably the most unflappable from one play to the next, evidenced by improving on his ranking each day."

Minchey, a four-star player from Henderson, Tennessee, committed to Pitt on the last day of April. He has received some other offers since giving head coach Pat Narduzzi a verbal pledge, but Minchey said that he is not entertaining pitches from other schools.

Below you can watch some of Minchey's best throws from the three days of workouts that made up the 2023 Pitt pledge's outstanding week of work.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Carter Warren, Pitt Offensive Line Host "Carters Creations Initiative"