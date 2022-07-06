Why San Luis Obispo, the ‘America’s happiest town,’ may get a supersized, $52 million police station

Paso Robles was named one of the "52 Places to Go" by the New York Times in 2020…and, well, we know how travel went for most of that year. However, the main reason that the city received that honor is still as relevant today as it was in the Before Times: Bruce Munro’s flower bloom-evoking masterpiece, Sensorio. The centerpiece work of art is the stunning “Field of Light,” a lit-up meadow of brilliantly colored flowers (actually about 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber optics). Almost equally impressive are the “Light Towers,” an installation made of wine bottles located beyond the field. And it’s all so surreal because not only is this world renowned artistic spectacle in a random, small valley near the airport, there isn’t even an easily visible sign at the entrance. That being said, in a few short years, Sensorio has swiftly become one of California’s signature artistic sights and is an absolute darling of the Instagram set. It’s about double the price for the VIP Experience, but it is worth keeping in mind that the single best viewpoint of the installation really is from the VIP Terrace’s elevated perch.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO