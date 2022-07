Urbana, IL – Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman announced today closure of the downtown jail in Urbana. The Sheriff secured funding from the Champaign County Board in 2021 to relocate 70 inmates from the downtown jail with the intent of closing the facility because of safety and security concerns, however due to an increase in arrests for violent crime in the county, was unable to close the downtown jail at that time as expected. The Sheriff’s renewed effort is fueled by a dilapidated facility aggravated by a critical staffing shortage of correctional officers. Last month, the County Board approved additional funding to house an additional 70 inmates out of county.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO