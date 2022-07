ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of the Proposed Business Combination with OPAL Fuels Before July 14

BOSTON & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (Nasdaq: ACTD) (“ArcLight”) reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with OPAL Fuels LLC (“OPAL Fuels”), a vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), and the related proposals at ArcLight’s extraordinary general meeting (the “Special Meeting”).

ArcLight has mailed the definitive proxy statements/prospectus (the “Proxy Statement”) to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022 (the “Record Date”). The Proxy Statement contains a notice and voting instruction form and a proxy card, relating to the Special Meeting.

The Special Meeting will be held in virtual format and physically at the offices of Kirkland & Ellis LLP located at 609 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002 on July 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Special Meeting can be accessed via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/actcii/2022. If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close and trading of the combined entity’s stock will commence listing on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “OPAL” shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, as applicable, of all other closing conditions.

Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. Accordingly, ArcLight requests that each shareholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card (online or by mail) as soon as possible and by no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 14, 2022, to ensure that the shareholder’s shares will be represented at the Special Meeting.

Shareholders who hold shares in “street name” (i.e., those shareholders whose shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee) should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

If any individual ArcLight shareholder does not receive the Proxy Statement, such shareholder should (i) confirm his or her Proxy Statement’s status with his or her broker or (ii) contact Morrow Sodali LLC, ArcLight’s proxy solicitor, for assistance via e-mail at: ACTD.info@investor.morrowsodali.com or toll-free call at (800) 662-5200. Banks and brokers can place a collect call to Morrow Sodali at (203) 658-9400.

About OPAL Fuels LLC

OPAL Fuels LLC, a Fortistar portfolio company, is a leading vertically integrated renewable fuels platform involved in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the heavy-duty truck market. RNG is a proven low-carbon fuel that is rapidly decarbonizing the transportation industry now while also significantly reducing costs for fleet owners. OPAL Fuels captures harmful methane emissions at the source and recycles the trapped energy into a commercially viable, lower-cost alternative to diesel fuel. OPAL Fuels also develops, constructs, and services RNG and hydrogen fueling stations. As a producer and distributor of carbon-reducing fuel for heavy-duty truck fleets for more than a decade, the company delivers best-in-class, complete renewable solutions to customers and production partners. To learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America’s harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the transportation industry, please visit www.opalfuels.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @OPALFuels.

About ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II, led by Chairman Daniel Revers and President and Chief Executive Officer Jake Erhard, is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses focused on opportunities created by the accelerating transition toward sustainable use of energy and natural resources.

About FORTISTAR

Founded in 1993, FORTISTAR is a privately-owned investment firm that provides capital to build, grow and manage companies that address complex sustainability challenges. FORTISTAR utilizes its capital, flexibility, and operating expertise to grow high-performing assets, first in independent power projects and now into other areas that support decarbonization. For more information about FORTISTAR or its portfolio companies, please visit: www.fortistar.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

