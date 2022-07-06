ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman accused of the most high-profile murder in Green Bay in recent memory has pleaded not guilty. Taylor Schabusiness was in...

www.seehafernews.com

101 WIXX

Fond du Lac Man Charged for Bringing Kids to Drug Deal

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man is facing child neglect and drug charges after allegedly bringing two kids, ages 4 and 16, with him to a drug deal for two kilos of cocaine. Juan Mendez, 36, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver...
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Initial appearance set for Fond du Lac murder suspects

FOND DU LAC, WI — Two men charged in connection with the murder of a Fond du Lac man are expected to make their initial appearance next week. Eric Perry and Julius Freeman are scheduled to appear in Fond du Lac County Court on Monday, July 11th. Perry and Freeman are both charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide Party to a Crime, Use of a Dangerous weapon and Armed Robbery with Use of Force. According to criminal complaints, the two are allegedly suspected in the October 2021 shooting death of Be and taking a large amount of cash from the victim.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

7-9-22 two fdl men charged in fdl shooting death

Two Fond du Lac men are charged in connection with a shooting death of a Fond du Lac man last October. Twenty two year old Julius Freeman Jr, and 28 year old Eric Perry face are expected to make their initial court appearances Monday on charges of party to the crime of first degree intentional homicide in the death of Benzel Rose. The 26 year old Rose was found dead inside a home in the 300 block of 8th Street October 17, 2021 with multiple gunshot wounds. Perry was arrested four days after the shooting as a person of interest and has been in jail since. Freeman was arrested in December on a probation warrant. Anyone with information about the case is still asked to call police.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

New Trial Date Set for Two Rivers Man Charged in Child’s Death

We now know when the Two Rivers man charged in a child’s death will be back in court. Matthew Brown-Edwards’ new jury trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 26th. Brown-Edwards is accused of shaking the 2-month-old child causing her to become unconscious. She later died while...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
NBC 26 WGBA

Teen accused of flashing fake gun at Green Bay Police officers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy is accused of flashing a fake gun at Green Bay Police officers after the Fire Over the Fox event. Police said officers were clearing the downtown area after the July 4th fireworks event when they encountered a 16-year-old who appeared to flash a gun. Police said the teen pulled up his sweatshirt and revealed a black handgun in his waistband.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Appleton man gets 20 years for double-fatal crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — An Appleton man is sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly rollover crash. Samuel Coppersmith is also sentenced in Fond du Lac County Court to seven years of extended supervision and three years of consecutive probation. Coppersmith had alcohol and drugs in...
APPLETON, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 8, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, July 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

WATCH: police seek tips on suspicious incident

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say is connected to a suspicious incident. Police on Friday released surveillance video of the person walking past a camera. Few other details were released. In the video, the person stops and pauses and...
KAUKAUNA, WI
whby.com

Green Bay drug dealing ringleader get federal prison term

GREEN BAY, WI – -The suspected “ringleader” of a large-scale drug operation in Green Bay will spend 105-months in a federal prison in Oxford. That sentence is handed down today against Ruben Ortiz. That was on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Meth and Marijuana. Ortiz was part of a large group arrested in 2019 after a multi-year investigation. An indictment obtained by our media partner, Action 2 News, says investigators found 1 kilogram of heroin mixed with another substance; 5 kilograms of cocaine mixed with another substance; 28 grams of crack cocaine; more than 400 grams of fentanyl; 50 grams of meth mixed with another substance; and a marijuana mixed with another substance.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Sheboygan

The Sheboygan Police Department has arrested a suspect involved in a recent armed robbery. Officers were informed yesterday (July 6th) at around 4:40 p.m. of a man brandishing a handgun. When they arrived, they found a juvenile who had been robbed at gunpoint. A suspect was identified and arrested later...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Heidi L. McKenna, 44, Fond du Lac, possession of narcotic drugs 2nd and subsequent offense on 9/5/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan armed robbery; teen in custody

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - One person was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 6 following an armed robbery in Sheboygan. It happened around 4:40 p.m. According to police, officers were sent to a north side neighborhood for a report of a man brandishing a handgun. Upon arrival, they found that a juvenile had been robbed at gunpoint.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Coppersmith gets 20-year sentence for double-fatal OWI crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WLUK) -- Samuel Coppersmith, 22, who killed two and severely injured two others in what authorities say was a drunk and drugged July 19, 2020 crash has received a 20-year prison sentence. Coppersmith was convicted in May. At only 22 years old, Coppersmith will spend a...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years of Service

After 25 years of wearing the badge, Manitowoc Police Department Training Lieutenant Paul Behrendt is retiring. Paul was hired by the Manitowoc Police Department on September 9, 1996 and he worked 3rd shift patrol from that time until February 28, 2001. During this time Paul began service as a Citizens’ Academy Instructor in 1997 (to present), Tactical Training Assistant from 1999 until 2015, and a Handgun Instructor beginning in 1999 (to present).
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Drone finds missing Outagamie Co. man alive in field

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office located an 83-year-old man who was missing for more than 8 hours by using a drone. Deputies say that without the use of the drone that it would have been ‘highly unlikely’ that the man would have been found before nightfall.
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton man gets 20-year sentence for OWI crash that killed two

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old from Appleton has been sentenced to 20 years as a result of an OWI crash that killed two passengers. According to authorities, on July 19, 2020, around 9 p.m., Samuel Coppersmith was driving on I-41 northbound through Fond du Lac County when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over.
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

I-41 traffic stops lead to arrests and drug seizures in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI –Three traffic stops lead to drug seizures and arrests in Fond du Lac County. The stops were made June 28th, 29th and 30th on Interstate 41. They led to the discovery of cocaine, counterfeit pills and marijuana. Over 1,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were found during one of the stops. Two Appleton men and a Milwaukee man were arrested during those stops. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt tells Action 2 News the traffic stops were a stroke of good luck for law enforcement and communities around the state.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 10-year-old girl found, Kewaunee enforcement reports

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department reports the girl has been located. They thanked everyone for the help in finding her. Original: Kewaunee deputies, officers search for 10-year-old girl. THURSDAY 6/7/2022 2:10 p.m. KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Kewaunee Police and the Kewaunee...
KEWAUNEE, WI

