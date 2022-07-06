Rays Bounce Back Quickly, Put Up Crooked Numbers in 8-4 Victory Over Red Sox

BOSTON, Mass. — No baseball player likes getting shut out, and it's become very clear that the Tampa Bay Rays hitters don't like it, either.

Fresh off a shutout loss on Monday, the Rays exploded for three runs in the first inning on Tuesday night, and then added four more in the sixth to grab an 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Rays are now 5-1 in games after being shut out this season.

That's bouncing back.

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had a lot to do with the win. He had a three-run double in the first off of Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, drove in a run in the sixth to put the Rays ahead for good and made several nice defensive plays in the outfield.

“It was encouraging to have KK come through with a big double there to clear the bases because Pivetta is tough,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game. "I was very encouraged with the way the guys swung the bat.''

The Rays were all over Pivetta from the get-go. Yandy Diaz opened the game with a double into the gap in left-center, and then Harold Ramirez singled and Wander Franco walked to load the bases with none out.

Isaac Paredes popped up, but then Kiermaier drilled a ball into the gap in left-center and all three runs scored.

"We're taking those baby steps to getting back and locked in," Kiermaier said. "We're starting to get our juju back or our swag back — whatever you want to call it. We're showing up and I feel like our confidence is rising slowly but surely and that's what you need in this game to succeed."

Jeffrey Springs started for the Rays, rejoining the team a day earlier after spending several days back home in St. Petersburg dealing with a medical emergency with his 5-month-old son Stetson. He's doing better, so Springs flew up to pitch for the first time in 10 days, and scratched his son's name in the dirt behind the mound.

Springs pitched four innings, giving up three runs and five hits, throwing 82 pitches, and he left with the score tied 3-3.

“It’s a lot. I’d like to think he’s in a better spot, and the family is, but 10 days down with that on your mind is very challenging, and then you add the Red Sox to it, a good offensive lineup,'' Cash said. "I was impressed with the way he threw the ball. I think he threw (82) pitches, which was probably enough with the time he was down.’’

Springs was replaced by Ryan Thompson in the fifth, and he gave up a lead-off single to Rob Refsnyder and a double to J.D. Martinez. But he got out of the inning with a groundout and a pop-up, and then struck out Trevor Story to end the inning.

“That was huge,” Cash said of Thompson's lock-down moment. “It was a huge momentum shift for us.”

The Rays took control in the sixth inning. Wander Franco opened the inning with a walk and went to third on a single by Paredes. Kiermaier drove him in with a ground ball to second to make it 4-3. Randy Arozarena doubled, and Kiermaier went to third, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Walls. They made it 6-3 on a Rene Pinto infield single and then led 7-3 when Diaz singled to left. It was his third hit of the game.

The rain came down hard in the final two innings, and Rays reliever Jason Adam had a little scare in the ninth. He came in with an 8-4 lead but promptly gave up two straight singles to open the frame. He got two strikeouts, but then hit Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez in the head with a change-up to load the bases. But he got Story to pop up to end the game, giving the Rays their fourth win in the past five games.

The Rays are now 44-37 at the halfway point in the season. They are on pace to win 88 games and are in the thick of the wild-card race, despite dealing with a slew of injuries all season.

They've been hitting better, too. Outside of Monday's shutout, in their four wins they scored 32 runs and had 52 hits.

“I think we’re a good team and we’ve done well keeping our head above water,'' Cash said. "We have a lot of young guys getting some good experience, and I hope we’ll be better for it in the second half.''

