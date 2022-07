Franmil Reyes is rumored to be on the block by the Cleveland Guardians. The Cleveland Guardians are rumored to be looking to trade Franmil Reyes. The team is currently 40-41 and is 4-17 in their last 21. The team is skidding offensively and there’s really no reason as to why. One of the things that is pretty evident though is that Reyes came back right when the skid happened and while he was responsible for a few good at-bats that got a team a win or two, He’s largely maintained a lot of the issues now that he’s had all year.

