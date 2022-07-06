ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

EXCLUSIVE: Simplifya Teams Up With Burns & Levinson To Upgrade Its Cannabis Regulatory Compliance Platform

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4427c7_0gWFIvQj00

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, has teamed up with Burns & Levinson, an award-winning national law firm with nearly a decade of experience in the marijuana space. Burns & Levinson will provide real-time finance and lending regulatory guidance to Simplifya Market Guide, a new RegTech platform that arms cannabis and cannabis-related businesses with comprehensive, user-friendly regulatory summaries for all 50 states.

"By teaming up two regulatory cannabis experts, we are bringing some of the best real-time insights into the dynamic lending and financial landscape cannabis operators and businesses face today,” Simplifya CEO and co-founder Marion Mariathasan told Benzinga. “Through RegTech, we are providing easy-to-read state-by-state summaries that are regularly updated, and include information about every vital topic related to regulation, which helps mitigate the challenges of doing business in the cannabis industry while providing constant value to customers."-

Scott Moskol, co-chair of Burns & Levinson’s Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group, commented "By bringing our finance and lending guidance to Simplifya Market Guide, we are delivering key due diligence content that is critical to understanding state-specific regulations for lending in the cannabis space, and will inform lenders as to how to compliantly work with licensed businesses in each state. Through our relationship, we will also continue to evolve and add essential data for jurisdictions, including those in California.”

Mariathasan added, “In addition, according to the FinCEN Cannabis Banking Guidance, every financial institution with customers in the cannabis industry must guarantee that MRBs are operating in compliance with state law. By continuously updating content and monitoring each state for updates, our Market Guide provides constant value to our customers, delivering ongoing change notifications to content and maintaining archived information in an easily accessible format to businesses, which dramatically simplifies the challenges of doing business in the cannabis industry.”

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

American Rebel Holdings To Acquire Champion Safe Company

Acquisition To Add Approximately $20 Million in Revenues to American Rebel. Nashville, TN / July 7, 2022 / GLOBE NEWSWIRE / -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB – America’s Patriotic Brand (the “Company”) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Utah-based Champion Safe Company, and its ancillary companies (collectively, “Champion”). Champion is a leading manufacturer of gun safes with an industry wide reputation for security, fire protection, quality of finish and workmanship. The transaction is valued at approximately $9.9 million and is expected to add more than $20 million in revenues to American Rebel and be accretive to net income.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Lexston closes previously announced Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 4, 2022. Lexston Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") LEXT LEXTF announces that further to its news releases dated June 1, 2022 and June 27, 2022, the Company has issued 18,562,440 units ("Units") at a purchase price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $928,122 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share for a period of five years, at a purchase price of $0.075 per Share.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

ICYMI: THCV - The Rare Cannabinoid That'll Conquer The Industry

This article was originally published in November 2020. Now that one-third of Americans live in a state where recreational cannabis is legal, there’s a booming demand for cannabinoids—the compounds found in the cannabis plant. The most well-known cannabinoids are CBD and THC, but there are actually over 100 known cannabinoids. Many of these cannabinoids have even stronger health benefits than CBD but, up until recently, they have been difficult to produce because they only exist in trace amounts.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Vext Science Secures $22.2M Credit Facility

Vext Science, Inc. VEXTF VEXT a cannabinoid brand based in Arizona, leveraging its core expertise in extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and marketing to build a profitable multi-state footprint, has entered into an agreement with a California-based lender for a $22.2 million credit facility, which will be used to refinance current secured debt, and working capital for potential acquisitions, capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Benzinga

USA Challenger Job Cuts for Jun 32.517K vs 20.712K Prior

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Simplifya Market Guide#Regtech#Burns Levinson
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Larry Storch, Zany Comic Star of 'F Troop,' Dies At 99

Larry Storch, the brash comedian who gained sitcom immortality as the scheming Corporal Agarn in the classic series “F Troop,” passed away at the age of 99. Storch’s family announced the death on his Facebook page, stating, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

What Are The Cannabis Shakes And What Causes Them

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Have you ever noticed yourself shaking madly after you smoked big amounts of marijuana? We've all been there. What you were experiencing is what's known as cannabis shakes. Cannabis shakes are extremely common. It starts on your legs,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy