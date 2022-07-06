$6 MIllion from Iowa Still on Deck for “Field of Dreams” TV Series
By Eric Stone
104.5 KDAT
4 days ago
$6 million in Iowa taxpayer funds is still being earmarked for the new home of the "Field of Dreams" TV series--even though we don't yet know who that is. A week ago, we learned NBC Universal would be pulling the project from Peacock, without an explanation as to why. As the...
Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
We have some weirdly talented people here in Iowa! Here are ten of the strangest world records held by Iowans, courtesy of the Guinness World Records website:. On January 16th of 2018 in Newton, a 5-year-old pig named Joy performed 13 tricks in one minute with the help of her owner Dawn Bleeker.
Summer in Iowa means camping for many families in the state. For those who don't this may be a great reason to venture into the great outdoors. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), is bringing park its Iowa State Park Passport. It's a great challenge for families to see as many parks as they can in Iowa which could score them some cool prizes.
For the past two weeks, I've been fighting a personal battle against the website Wallet Hub. Kind of a strange hill to die on but it's a battle I've chosen to fight. They have refused to acknowledge Iowa, in any capacity, for their recent studies on the best cities to celebrate July 4 and states with the best recreation. Well, today they have finally shed some positive light on the state of Iowa.
If you have been following us for the last few months, you have probably read about Gevo Inc in Northwest Iowa. Gevo has been working on a project here in Iowa that would take cattle manure and create power for cars in California. But in 2022, they have been in...
Back on June 22nd, the livestock publication The Showtimes Magazine held a competition on social media to find the best state fair in the U.S. The concept was simple: have Facebook and Instagram users vote on their favorite state fairs by liking designated posts. We are happy to report that voters chose Iowa as their 2022 champion!
According to Cedar Falls, you are allowed to own 3 dogs and/or 3 cats without having to qualify as a kennel. No thanks to my fiance... we are just under the limit for dogs and cats in the house. However, I think we might've finally stepped overboard and are breaking the law. I'm not sure, I couldn't find much information about claiming a bird as a pet.
The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
While here in Iowa we're known to have more hogs than humans, the Hawkeye State is home to many unique animals. And no, not just critters that are commonly known for their meat. The animal that pops up in Iowa without many people being aware of its existence is the...
When my fiance and I first moved here 4 months ago, from Minnesota, one thing we both noticed in our first few months was how many different license plate designs there are on the roadways in Iowa. In Minnesota, you'll occasionally see one that stands out but for the most part, everyone has the standard white one with a little bit of blue on it.
Just before July even began last week, Iowa State University Extension Field Crops Pathologist Alison Robertson received a report of a black spot in a field in Central Iowa. Now, this wasn’t just any black spot, it is the first sighting of tar spot for Iowa’s 2022 growing season.
I recently found a study from Wallet Hub which talked about the best cities in America to celebrate the 4th of July. There was not a single city in Iowa that cracked their top 100 list. What a joke. There's a town in Iowa, literally called Independence. I understand Iowa might not have cities with a population of over 1 million people but that shouldn't stop Wallet Hub from showing us some love.
Boy oh boy was it a LOUD weekend. Where I live, Cedar Falls, it felt like there were fireworks going off all weekend. Legally, this is the first year that they could legally be lit off in Cedar Falls so, it makes sense I guess. But the increased use in...
We all know that farming is a full-time job that if you are fortunate enough to be born into, you start at a pretty young age. When you are a young kid working on the farm, your first task is probably not going to be running the combine but you can do some of the more grueling farm work that is easier for the “young and able-bodied” chore list.
A former Iowa TV anchor, who is a Democratic candidate for Iowa House District 28, has been charged with the reckless discharge of a firearm. KCCI reports Sonya Heitshusen fired a Glock 21 handgun on June 27. The bullet broke through the glass of a sliding door. According to the report, Heitshusen claims she accidentally pulled the trigger while setting the gun down on a kitchen table.
Yesterday morning while at lunch, a friend texted me and said that weather experts were not only predicting strong storms for Eastern Iowa Tuesday evening, but they were saying that conditions were perfect for another derecho. Prior to 2020, many Iowans had never heard of the term before. Now, in 2022, it seems like thee high powered wind storm happens at least once a year. And I for one, am sick of it!
Right around this time of year, we see a huge increase in weddings, especially here in Iowa and the Midwest. From June until September, I can usually plan on going to at least 1 wedding per month, for those 4 months. I don't know about you but I love weddings. Seeing all your family and friends, enjoying the happy couple, and celebrating with them, I've always had a ton of fun whenever I get the invite.
Last year's infrastructure bill passed by Congress is about to pay off for airports here in the state of Iowa, with millions of federal dollars going to make your flying experience a little more pleasant!. According to KCRG five airports in Iowa will receive federal funding that will help modernize...
Farmers in Iowa must follow state laws when it comes to land application of manure. These laws are in place to keep manure out of waterways and protect environmentally sensitive areas. One of the regulations that are in place when it comes to manure application is the amount you can...
A new article from KCRG reports that last week on July 1st, a new law went into effect that puts restrictions on third party delivery services, such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub. The law says that these delivery services can no longer represent a restaurant with their logo or menu without having a contract, and if they don't abide by the rules, there will be a fine. The first offense will cost the service $1,000 and the third offense will cost them $10,000. In addition, the law also prohibits drivers from smoking/vaping and delivering food with kids or pets in the car with them. A February article from the Des Moines Register said that the proposed legislation came about after the pandemic caused a surge in food delivery.
