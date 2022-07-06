Miami Heat Summer League: Nikola Jovic Physicality Stands Out Among 3-Pt Show

James Wiseman has not played an NBA game since April 10, 2021. Even though it's been over a year, he's still on track to make a Summer League return. According to Anthony Slater, James Wiseman recently scrimmaged 5-on-5, which included light work. The Warriors are having him alternate heavy and light days, which he's responding well to. He's still on track to make a Summer League return. Additionally, Jonathan Kuminga joined the Warriors in Vegas, and practiced, but still doesn't have a timeline for a debut. The Warriors hope to develop both of their young players during this Vegas Summer League time period.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO