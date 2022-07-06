ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

COMMITTING TODAY: Auburn football target 4-star CB Avery Stuart

By Mary Kate Hughes
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo far during the month of July, the Auburn football coaching staff has secured two new commits from the recruiting class of 2023 in 4-star wide receiver Karmello English and 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb. Both prospects were big wins for the coaching staff as far as adding needed...

flywareagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
NoleGameday

Former Florida State commitment makes pledge to SEC program

Recruiting dominoes are falling across the country throughout July and that doesn't apply to just rising seniors. Prospects in the 2024 class are already naming top lists or even making commitments. That's just how fast the process moves these days. On Thursday afternoon, former Florida State tight end commitment Landen...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Recruiting#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Cb Avery Stuart#Karmello English#Tigers#Clemson#Https T Co Fuvk1dqoed#Auburn Live
On3.com

Decision day arrives for 5-star Clemson target Peter Woods

CLEMSON — The wait is almost over for Peter Woods‘ decision. The five-star defensive lineman out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. is set to announce his commitment Friday night at 7. Woods is down to a final four of Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Jackson State, although...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands massive five-star commitment from Peter Woods

Clemson just added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting class. In a much-anticipated decision, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced on Friday evening at Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) that he is committing to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State. Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and is the second five-star to commit to Clemson, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder finished his junior season with 92 tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. The Crimson Tide had long been the favorite to land the Alabama native, but since he took an official visit on June 3, the narrative began to play in Clemson’s favor. Hours before Woods’ decision, three 247Sports recruiting insiders crystal balled him to Clemson. With Woods’ pledge to defensive line coach Nick Eason and the Tigers, Clemson now has a loaded defensive line group in its 2023 class. Along with Woods, the Tigers’ have verbal commitments from four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler.
ALABASTER, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star DL from Georgia lists Arkansas in top 10

Arkansas Football has had plenty of success on the recruiting trail for the 2023 cycle, especially in the metro Atlanta area. To this point, Arkansas has a total of 20 commitments for the 2023 recruiting cycle, with four of those being from the state of Georgia, the most of any state that houses a Razorback commit. It appears that Arkansas looks to keep building a pipeline to the Peach State, as a highly-rated defensive tackle for the 2024 class has Arkansas on his radar. Champ Thompson, a four-star defensive tackle from Norcross, Georgia, recently revealed his top 10 college choices, and Arkansas makes...
NORCROSS, GA
The Game Haus

Schools the ACC Should Consider Adding

Conference realignment has been pushed into overdrive. Schools are hopping conferences, while leagues that arent the Big Ten and SEC are scrambling. The ACC is negotiating a cross-conference championship with the ACC, but also is having teams rumored to leave. They may need to add schools if some exit. Here are Schools the ACC should consider adding.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Georgia football: Landen Thomas highlights of new 2024 5-star TE commitment

Two days after Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County class of 2024 four-star Ny Carr announced his commitment to Georgia, his teammate, five-star tight end Landen Thomas, announced he has joined him as the Bulldogs' second commitment in their 2024 class. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound rising junior chose Georgia over Michigan, Florida State, Florida, and 29 other offers.
MOULTRIE, GA
247Sports

RB London Montgomery announces commitment date, finalists

The top class of 2023 running back in Pennsylvania is closing in on a commitment. Three-star Scranton Prep tailback London Montgomery announced Friday that he will announce his commitment on July 11 at 5 p.m. ET. Montgomery will pick between Boston College, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Montgomery took official...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

264K+
Followers
502K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy