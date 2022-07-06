ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Macomb Youth Boys’ Basketball Summer Programs Increasing in Numbers

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacomb Boys Basketball Coach Jeremy Anderson continues to strengthen his varsity program through summer ball tournaments. Anderson says his numbers in the program are increasing…. “We had our Youth Camp and had more...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
977wmoi.com

Monmouth-Roseville Junior High Football Announces Dates for Summer Camp

The dates have been announced for the Monmouth-Roseville Jr. High Football Camp. The camp will take place at Monnmouth-Roseville Jr. High in Roseville from Monday, July 25th-Friday, July 29th from 9-11 am. It’s open to all area incoming 7th and 8th graders. The camp costs $30 per athlete and all campers must have an up-to-date physical. A copy of the physical ​MUST ​be turned in along with a parent-signed permission slip. You can download all necessary forms from the MRJHS website. Campers will be issued and use a helmet, shoulder pads and mouth-guard during camp. Monmouth-Roseville junior high football coaches as well as Monmouth-Roseville varsity head coach Jeremy Adolphson and current Titan high school players will provide the coaching and instruction throughout the week.
MONMOUTH, IL
hoiabc.com

Police play basketball for Don’t Start at the Park

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - John Gwynn Park was full of familiar faces playing a friendly game of basketball on Saturday. Don’t Start at the Park III, United We Stand was an event put on to strengthen the connection between the police and community. Members from the Sheriff’s...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth-Roseville Junior High Counselor Gearing up for 8th St. Jude Run

On August 6, 2022, people will be running for more than a time, a record, or a medal – they will be running for hope. Since its 1982 inception, St. Jude Runs has raised over $71,190,382 to further the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Locally, Wendy Anderson a Counselor at Monmouth-Roseville Junior High says she will participate in this year’s run again.
MONMOUTH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Basketball
Macomb, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
wgil.com

New Healthcare Provider, Peoria Based Solvera Health, Now In Galesburg

Solvera Health is a new, Peoria based healthcare provider. They are now in Galesburg offering services at 256 South Soangetaha Road. CEO Phil Caplis and Director of Marketing Tony Johnson joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture and their services.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Full Lineup of Events at the 2022 Mercer County Fair

The 169th annual Mercer County Fair gets underway Tuesday, July 12th and runs through Saturday, July 16th at the fairgrounds in Aledo. Several daily events are on tap for all ages, with the kids being the backbone of the entire county fair, says Fair Board President Rita Williams:. “The kids...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

A Peoria man is teaching young men hard work and faith

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After a tragedy happened just steps from his yard, one man took action to help quell city crime one yard at a time. Through his faith and belief in hard work, Marquis Summerville started Ground Tillers, a yard work company that’s teaching young men in Peoria responsibility and spirituality.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Macomb Boys#Varsity
977wmoi.com

City of Monmouth Receives Grant Funds for West Harlem Project

The City of Monmouth has received word they have been awarded a $500,000 CDGB grant for the West Harlem Avenue project, reports Communications Director Ken Helms:. “We had already had another half a million in a STAG grant award that came from Senator Durbin’s office to help fund that project. We are just waiting on instructions and procedures on how to access that funding so we can get started on that project.”
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Gloria R. Sheckler

Gloria R. Sheckler, 95, formerly of Galesburg and Gladstone, died at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Courtyard Estates of Knoxville. She was born January 11, 1927, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Earnest B. and Edith Maud (Carrier) Stanbary. She married Robert A. Pedigo on October 24, 1948 in Monmouth. Together they had three children, Thomas, Timothy, and Jean Pedigo. She later married Robert B. Sheckler on March 18, 1983, in Kimberling, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2016 after nearly 33 years of marriage. With this union, she gained three step-sons, Robert, Mark, and David Sheckler.
GALESBURG, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery

—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
977wmoi.com

Martha M. Bodenhamer

Martha M. Bodenhamer, 84 of St. Augustine, passed away at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Galesburg. She was born October 21, 1937 in Ellisville Township, the daughter of Milton F. and Alene E. (Ryan) Selph. She married James “Jim” Bodenhamer on February 21, 1958 at the Abingdon Christian Church and he preceded her in death on March 9, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Phyllis Sublett.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Mary E. Murray

Mary E. Murray, Galesburg, died at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born in Wauwatosa, WI, the daughter of Duane and Helen (Tulin) Murray, on August 4, 1957. She attended Galesburg High School, then studied at Illinois State University and Dominican University, earning her Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science. She was employed with the Alliance Library System prior to working as a District Librarian for United CUSD 304.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

John James Kraus

John James Kraus, 69, of Galesburg, died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 7, 2022. John was born April 14, 1953 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Joseph Henry and Christina (Wilwert) Kraus. John married Cheryl D. Campbell on May 10, 1980 in Galesburg, Illinois. John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl; two sons, Ryan Kraus of Galesburg and Eric (Taylor) Kraus of Galva; one daughter, Lindsay (Craig Klassen) Kraus of Galesburg; his two beloved grandchildren, Addyson and Bracken James Kraus; and his step-granddaughter, Addysn Klassen. John is also survived by two brothers, James Kraus of Cuba City, Wisconsin and William (Norma) Kraus of Dubuque, Iowa; and two sisters, Mary (Duane) Kruse of Dubuque, Iowa and Elaine Hildebrand of Dubuque, Iowa. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister and her husband, Jean and Larry Nauman; a brother-in-law, Tom Hildebrand; and a sister-in-law, Sue Kraus.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Former Peoria City Council candidate arrested

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Peoria City Council candidate was arrested Thursday on domestic battery charges. Aaron Chess Jr. ran against Denise Jackson and Denise Moore for the District 1 seat in 2021. Chess only received 14.8% of the votes in that race. As a college senior in...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

There’s no A/C at Peoria City Hall

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria City Hall will be open, but without air conditioning, on Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8. City Hall receives its chilled air from the Peoria Civic Center, next door, which is undergoing chiller replacement this week and into the weekend. The new chillers were...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy