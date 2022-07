The following events are set to take place between Thursday, June 30 and Thursday, July 7. Exhibit of historical Verona photos on display through July 12. An exhibit at the Verona Public Library invites you to discover the hidden stories behind places you walk by every day in Verona. The ‘Verona: Then and Now’ photography exhibit will be on display at the library, 500 Silent Street, until July 12 during library hours. This exhibit focuses on places in Verona where a surviving photograph can be lined up with its modern equivalent to reveal aspects of the city or town that have not changed while seemingly everything around them has.

VERONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO