Augusta, GA

A-U Health Changes Visitation Policy Due to Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

By Mary Liz Nolan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe visitation policy at Augusta University Health facilities changes today. Officials say due to a recent increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Augusta area, new requirements...

WRDW-TV

At home COVID tests raise concerns with numbers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are checking in with local infectious disease experts on why we are seeing numbers on the rise. It’s not because of a lack of tests. Dr. Rodger MacArthur, professor of medicine, division of infectious diseases, Medical College of Georgia, said: “The virus has mutated. The virus that we’re dealing with now looks nothing at all like the spike protein on the original virus.”
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Local hospitals change COVID-19 visitation policies

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “the current visitation policy has changed throughout covid as covid continues to evolve we’ve made changes to go along with that” said Dr. Sherry Robbins, Doctors Hospital Chief Nursing Officer. Hospitals in Augusta are updating their visitation policies as COVID-19 cases rise once again.
AUGUSTA, GA
iheart.com

Columbia County DOH Urging People to Protect Themselves Against Ticks

The Columbia County Department of Health is urging residents to take the proper precautions to protect themselves against ticks. The reminder comes as officials are waiting for confirmation of a possible case of the Powassan virus. The rare tick-borne illness can cause multiple symptoms such as fever, dry cough, chest pain and even inflammation of the brain. Experts suggest that people take steps such as using insect repellent and checking their clothes and exposed skin for ticks while they're outdoors so they can stay safe.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
WJBF

Charlie Norwood VA to offer same-day clinic for veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is now giving veterans the opportunity to have same day healthcare services, when they can’t see their primary care provider for certain needs. “It can be something simple like they were outside and they hurt their back or their...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Health agency offering back-to-school shots in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting next week, the Richmond County Health Department is holding a back-to-school immunization event. It’s happening at the agency’s headquarters at 950 Laney Walker Blvd. From July 11-27. Parents can stop by with their kids Monday through Wednesday from 8-11-a.m. or 1-4 p.m. Students...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Boil Water Advisory in effect for some residents in Aiken County

Aiken County, SC (WJBF) – A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers. If you reside in the Glenridge Mobile Home Estates and Green Acres Park that water service has been interrupted in order to perform unforeseen system repairs. Once water service is restored, customers who experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until further notice. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

New developments starting at HUB for Community Innovation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are following up with the HUB for Community Innovation. When we visited their grand opening two weeks ago there were some things that needed final touches. Now that it is over, they are getting started with phase two of the project that will have a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Robotic suit helps local disabled veterans walk again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The staff at Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center works daily to care for the men and women who sacrificed for our country. They are helping veterans who face the reality of the possibility of not walking again. The VA’s new cutting-edge exoskeleton therapy is changing...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken County school district working to fill teacher vacancies

As the start of the 2022-23 school year approaches, Aiken County Public School District is working to fill vacancies throughout the district. There are currently 95 vacancies at several schools, said Jennifer Hart, the chief officer of Human Resources and Administration for ACPSD. Positions that need to be filled include grades 5K-fifth, English, math and science in middle schools and high schools, and more.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Richmond County Schools Are Hiring

The Richmond County School System still has plenty of positions to fill before the new school year starts next month. They’re hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, July 13, from 9 a.m. until noon at Westside High School on Patriots Way. There will be school principals and hiring managers...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Lawsuit filed could halt controversial Project Pascalis in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A recently filed lawsuit could halt a controversial downtown Aiken revitalization effort. Several key players in Aiken government, including the mayor, economic director, and Aiken Municipal Development Commission, are named. In the nearly 100-page document, six residents and four non-profits are making their case to stop Project Pascalis. “The lawsuit makes […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Vet clinics in distress due to overcrowding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Animal shelters across the country are in crisis due to overcrowding. Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event. By sponsoring reduced adoption fees from July 11 to July 31, Bissell aims to take thousands of pets...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID cases in Richmond County are at a five-month high. The feds are predicting another wave this fall, which would make our third fall into the pandemic. In the meantime, unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is filling up dumpsters across the country, including...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Water leak interrupts water service in the Riverwatch area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a water leak on Cabela Drive, residents of the area were without water, according to management at Riverwatch Apartments. In an email to Riverwatch residents, it says the city of Augusta had shut off the water in the area. As of 3:45 p.m., the...
AUGUSTA, GA
Newberry Observer

Delta Dears visit Newberry

”Delta Dears” who are members of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. took part in a day trip to Newberry on June 24. The members of the travel group said, “the town is so charming and everyone was so friendly.”
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

SC Works gets wheels and now travels to counties

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — SC Works is now on the cruising South Carolina counties with a new mobile unit making its way to Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. The organization looks to help people who don't have adequate transportation and need help with job search and employment services. “We think...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

