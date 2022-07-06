A-U Health Changes Visitation Policy Due to Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Aiken County, SC (WJBF) – A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers. If you reside in the Glenridge Mobile Home Estates and Green Acres Park that water service has been interrupted in order to perform unforeseen system repairs. Once water service is restored, customers who experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until further notice. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO