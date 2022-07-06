ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Can Washington Commanders Continue Long NFC East Tradition?

By Ethan Hurwitz
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKtMW_0gWFGzSh00

The Washington Commanders are in a bit of a fluctuating circumstance within the NFL.

They are not a bottom feeder who will compete for a top pick in next April’s draft, but they also are not at the level of some of the “elite-level” teams within the conference.

On the heels of giving wide receiver Terry McLaurin a mega-extension, the Commanders are looking to take control of a division that has not seen a repeat winner since the 2003-2004 Philadelphia Eagles.

CBS Sports HQ shined a light on the chances that Washington has within the NFC East. Their current over/under win totals sit at 7.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Todd Fuhrman, CBS Sports HQ’s Vegas insider, highlighted some star power that the team has, but referenced how the defense failed to live up to expectations after Chase Young’s season-ending injury in November.

“I’m not sure I’m willing to buy Commanders stock and expect this team to get to 8-9 [wins],” Fuhrman said.

Although the Commanders did bring in some big offensive pieces, including quarterback Carson Wentz and rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Fuhrman is leaning towards both the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles for coming out on top of the NFC East.

The Eagles are what Fuhrman described as the “it team” after an offseason that saw them trade for Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown on draft day. Philadelphia’s win totals, which sit at 8.5, come in second in the entire division, with Dallas sitting at 10.5 and the New York Giants bringing up the rear at 7 games.

The Commanders have a lot on their plate heading into the summer, both on and off the field, and if you have money to spend, make a bet on Washington. But if you want to be more certain with your money, there are better bets to place around the league.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Lands College Football Coaching Job

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Ellis is returning to the gridiron. However, this time around he'll be a head coach. It was announced earlier this summer that Ellis will become the new head coach for Southwestern Assemblies of God University's football team. SAGU athletic director Dr. Jesse Godding released...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

5 Steelers’ Rookies Who Could Become Stars

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted seven rookies in the 2022 draft class. They also signed ten more undrafted rookies to their roster as well as two rookies from their rookie tryout. Of those nineteen rookies, I breakdown the five standouts who could make a real impact on the 2022-2023 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Carson Wentz
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82. Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Nfc East#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Draftkings Sportsbook#Cbs Sports Hq#The Philadelphia Eagles#Titans
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick’s rep responds to BIG3 report

A report this week claimed Colin Kaepernick has invested an undisclosed amount of money in the BIG3 to help the basketball league stay afloat, but someone close to the free agent quarterback says that is not true. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Kaepernick had reached some...
NFL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo: What does it all mean?

Aaron Rodgers has been on this earth for 38 years and has played in the NFL for 17 of them. Through all those years, he's resisted the urge to get a tattoo — until now. Rodgers took to social media on Wednesday to post his new unique-looking tattoo, and Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe tried their best to decipher the meaning behind the art while sharing their opinions on the matter.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Colin Kaepernick Investment Update

After initially looking like Colin Kaepernick would be an investor in Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league, that no longer seems to be the case. Per Shams Charania, "A representative for Colin Kaepernick tells The Athletic that the former NFL QB is not investing in Ice Cube’s BIG3, despite sources close to the league saying otherwise."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Ravens Sign Former Star Pass Rusher: Fans React

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they've re-signed outside linebacker Justin Houston to a one-year contract. During the 2021 season, Houston had 34 combined tackles, 17 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Baltimore used the unrestricted free agent tender on Houston in June. Although he was free...
BALTIMORE, MD
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy