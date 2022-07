Click here to read the full article. John, Paul, George and Ringo singing “Here Comes the Sun” would make the perfect anthem for Austrian-owned Silent Group’s newest 60-foot power catamaran, the $3 million Silent 60. Why? Without sunshine, you won’t get very far. Thankfully, the searing Florida sun is beating down as we take to Fort Lauderdale’s bustling Intracoastal Waterway to try-out this eco-friendly Silent 60. With its roof and foredeck crammed full of solar panels, the sixty-footer is humming along at a leisurely six mph on just zero-emissions battery power. Just as its name suggests, the ride is hushed, with just the...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO