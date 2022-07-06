ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Next Weather: Cooler temps Wednesday, but humidity sticks around

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T02Ak_0gWFDkZf00

Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:51

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be slightly cooler than the day before, but it will still be very humid in the Twin Cities.

The high temperature in the metro will be around 82, with a dew point above 60 for much of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39itjD_0gWFDkZf00
CBS

There is a chance of pop-up storms to the south and west of the Twin Cities later in the day.

More storms will be possible in central and western Minnesota on Thursday, and the metro could get clipped as well.

Things will stay hot and humid through early next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After Saturday brought gorgeous weather, Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.While the humidity stayed low through most of Saturday, the dew points rose in the evening, bringing a chance of isolated downpours.On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is The Best Lake In Minnesota

How do you find the best lake in the land of 10,000 lakes? If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Minnesota is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Hot, humid Tuesday, with storms possible later on

MINNEAPOLIS -- A foggy start will give way to a hot and humid day in the Twin Cities, and in southern Minnesota, storms are possible later on.Dense fog was causing low visibility in the morning hours, but it should dissipate once the sun rises.The Twin Cities should see a high of 88 degrees. An excessive heat advisory is in effect in southern Minnesota, where heat index values could reach the triple digits.In southwestern Minnesota, storms will develop late Tuesday and continue into the overnight hours. Large hail and wind gusts are possible.Temperatures will stay in the 80s throughout the week, with more storm chances as well.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Denver

Expect thunderstorms on Wednesday with small hail possible

Unusually cloudy and humid conditions will dominate the weather across most of Colorado on Wednesday. All the moisture in the air will fuel showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for rain between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. is at least 60%. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty outflow winds. The odds of any hail or wind being large enough or strong enough to cause damage is small.Locations east of the urban corridor have a somewhat higher chance for thunderstorms...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Heat dome to overtake Colorado and boost temps toward triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week.Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says.What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.Denver will see at least five straight days of 90-degree temperatures starting Friday.On Saturday, temperatures will near triple digits.Context: Denver hit 100° for the first time in 2022 on June 11 — the earliest point in the calendar year since 1872.Why it matters: Extreme heat is increasingly taking a toll on vulnerable populations.In addition, high temperatures may exacerbate drought conditions across Colorado. The four corners of the state began experiencing "extreme" or"severe" drought at the end of June, while much of the Front Range remains at moderate drought levels, officials report.Yes, but: It could be worse. An early monsoon season helped the southwest part of the state. Durango has received 2 inches of rain since the beginning of June, compared to the average of 0.5 inches, AccuWeather meteorologist Renee Duff says.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

NWS says funnel clouds possible Thursday afternoon, but they shouldn't reach ground

MINNEAPOLIS -- You might spot some funnel clouds in Minnesota on Thursday, but the National Weather Service says not to worry."Atmospheric conditions this afternoon will be favorable for the development of funnel clouds in association with showers and/or thunderstorms," the NWS said. "We are not expecting any funnel clouds to approach the ground given other atmospheric conditions."The NWS said "storms will be slow moving over a stationary surface boundary that includes a wind shift, which is a prime environment for seeing brief formation of funnel clouds."WCCO's Next Weather team said isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening, particularly in southern Minnesota.Viewer Ray Stenglein spotted a funnel cloud between New Ulm and Willmar around 1:15 p.m.Anyone who sees a funnel cloud is asked to let the NWS know the location and time after taking shelter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Bear cub being a 'twerp' in Northern Minnesota

The Voyageurs Wolf Project's trail camera captured video of a bear cub and its mom in Northern Minnesota, and the cub was acting like a "twerp," according to the researchers. "[The cub] was even driving his mom nuts! Once she laid down the law, the little punk, who was clearly distraught from his mother’s reprimand, decided it was time to let out his pent-up frustration on our camera."
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#The Twin Cities Later
fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

President Biden approves Minnesota disaster declaration from May storm

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Joe Biden ordered federal assistance to areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Minnesota from May 8-13.Federal assistance is to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts."While the state continues to help in every way we can, we need the federal government's help," Gov. Tim Walz said. "I'm grateful that more assistance is on its way, and I'm committed to continuing the work to rebuild."Thunderstorms pushed through Stearns and Morrison counties on May 8, creating winds of 60 mph, and over the next few days successive rounds of tornadoes touched down across Minnesota. The estimated damage from the storms is nearly $11 million. 23 Minnesota counties will receive federal funding:AitkinBig StoneCassChippewaCottonwoodDouglasGrantKandiyohiLac qui ParleLincolnMorrisonNoblesPopeRedwoodRenvilleStearnsStevensSwiftToddTraverseWadenaWilkinYellow MedicineAdditional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state. Walz also said he asked for assistance for two weather-related events in recent weeks, hoping to address the ongoing flooding in northern Minnesota and an extension for the timeline to request support for the tornadoes that hit western Minnesota on Memorial Day. 
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: When Should You Water Your Lawn?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- We love our green lawns in Minnesota. According to a survey from the Metropolitan Council, more than 40 percent of people with sprinkler systems in the metro area water their lawns every other day. So, when should you water? Good Question. There's a giant moveable canopy at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

South Dakota skies go green amid severe storms

As millions of residents found themselves in the path of severe storms Tuesday, one state in particular received a colorful concoction in the skies as rain and hail fell. Storms passed through South Dakota during the Tuesday afternoon hours, leaving behind considerable rainfall, hail and wind reports. The most unique portion of the severe weather came in its particular hue, eschewing the typical gloomy grey skies for a green shade more in common with night vision goggles than daytime thunderstorms. The hue covered the South Dakota hub of Sioux Falls throughout the late afternoon hours.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Kids discover alligator in Wisconsin's Long Lake

CHINATOWN, Wis. -- It was a scaly discovery in a Wisconsin lake for a group of kids who found an alligator swimming in Long Lake.The lake is located near Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties.The alligator was not very big, but still big enough to cause quite a stir.An animal rescue team has the reptile now. They say he probably was released into the lake by his owner or simply got away.A representative from the rescue team said this the fourth alligator they've retrieved.The rescue says the owner has a week to claim the animal or it will go to a sanctuary.
LONG LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota flags at half-staff

(St. Paul, MN) -- Flags are lowered to half-staff in Minnesota through sunset Sunday in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (AH'-bay). Sixty-seven-year-old Abe was fatally shot during a speech in Japan early Friday. Governor Walz says in his order, “Minnesota and Japan share an important friendship and longtime trade partnership. The First Lady and I are sending our deepest condolences to the people of Japan during this difficult time." Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff.
MINNESOTA STATE
KSNT News

Kansas lake upgraded to ‘hazard’ status due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that the harmful algal bloom (HAB) is present and […]
KANSAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Tornado Causes Damage In D.C. Area; High Winds Rake South Dakota

A tornado touched down in Bowie, Maryland. Images showed large trees knocked down. Winds up to 96 mph were reported in South Dakota. There are reports of damage after a tornado touched down Tuesday evening near Washington, D.C. Photos posted to social media showed large trees down in Bowie, Maryland,...
BOWIE, MD
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy