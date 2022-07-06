Next Weather: Cooler temps Wednesday, but humidity sticks around

Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:51

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday will be slightly cooler than the day before, but it will still be very humid in the Twin Cities.

The high temperature in the metro will be around 82, with a dew point above 60 for much of the day.

There is a chance of pop-up storms to the south and west of the Twin Cities later in the day.

More storms will be possible in central and western Minnesota on Thursday, and the metro could get clipped as well.

Things will stay hot and humid through early next week.