ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

S.Africa's Ramaphosa blames alcohol 'scourge' for tavern tragedy

By Phill Magakoe
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNeuM_0gWFCjj900
Grief: The tragedy has left families demanding answers /AFP

South Africa's president Wednesday blamed the "scourge of underage drinking" for the deaths of 21 people, mostly teens, in unclear circumstances at a township tavern last month, in an incident that shook the nation.

Speaking at a memorial service for the victims, President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to crack down on "unscrupulous" bar keepers who flout regulations, putting profits before children's lives, and suggested the drinking age be raised across the country.

"Children should not have been allowed into that place, they should not have been served alcohol," Ramaphosa told a crowd gathered at a stadium in Scenery Park, a township in the coastal city of East London, where empty coffins were laid out to symbolise the loss.

"South Africa has one of the highest rates of problem drinkers in the world," he said.

"We are now going to draw the line... We are losing our future generation to the scourge of underage drinking."

South Africa banned alcohol sales nationwide during the coronavirus lockdown to ease the number of trauma cases in hospitals.

Eleven days after the youths' bodies were discovered strewn in the Enyobeni tavern, the cause of the deaths remains a riddle.

The police are yet to wrap up their investigation, although officials have ruled out a stampede, and autopsy results are still to be made public.

"Somebody somewhere must answer" for the tragedy, Police Minister Bheki Cele declared at the memorial service.

- Waiting for closure -

Scores of mourners filled a large marquee where the 19 coffins were laid out, and hundreds more gathered outside to follow the ceremony.

Some broke down in tears, while others chanted prayers as a police band played the national anthem.

Ramaphosa asked grieving families to allow time for police to finish their probe, while urging authorities to speed up the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjHC8_0gWFCjj900
PresidentÂ Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested the drinking age be raised across the country /AFP

"The families do want closure. They want to know what happened to their children. Let's not keep them waiting for far too long," he said.

The incident has drawn grief and anger in the country, which has long grappled with deep-rooted inequality and structural issues, and has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

"Mr President... South Africa is tired," a grieving relative said after reading an obituary from the podium.

Undertakers said the caskets were empty. Most of the burials will occur this week.

The youngsters died in what survivors have described as a battle to escape the jam-packed venue, with one reporting a suffocating smell.

The grim discovery of their bodies was made on June 26.

The youngest was just 14 years and the oldest 20, according to birthdates listed on the memorial official programme distributed on Wednesday.

Cele had previously said the youngest was 13 and the oldest 17.

- 'National crisis' -

"As a nation we are hurt by what happened," Oscar Mabuyane, the head of the Eastern Cape province where East London is located, said in an address.

Drinking in South Africa is permitted for over-18s.

But in township taverns, which are often located close to family homes, safety regulations and drinking-age laws are not always enforced.

Nolitha Tsangani, a Scenery Park resident who lives near the Enyobeni tavern, said blame for the tragedy should be shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6wSJ_0gWFCjj900
Empty coffins were placed at the memorial service to symbolise the loss /AFP

"We are all wrong... the parent is wrong, the child who is dead, I am sorry to say, is wrong," she told AFP, though also pointing the finger of blame at the tavern owner and the police.

The tragedy has sparked calls for change.

"Alcohol... should never be a form of entertainment for our kids," Lucky Ntimane, national convenor of the National Liquor Traders Association told the memorial service.

Ramaphosa suggested a national debate on whether to increase the drinking age to 21, describing alcohol abuse as a "national crisis".

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Authorities turn to toxicology lab in mysterious deaths of 22 teens at South Africa nightclub

South African authorities are consulting a toxicology lab after 22 teenagers were found dead inside a nightclub on Sunday. South African officials confirmed that each of the 22 deceased individuals were minors, with the youngest being 13 years old, according to local media. Police minister Bheki Cele ruled out the theory that the deaths were caused by a stampede, telling reporters outside the nightclub on Sunday that the victims showed no outward signs of injury.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African authorities were seeking answers Monday, a day after 21 underage teenagers partying after the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest a 13-year-old girl, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped in chairs and couches, and sprawled on the dancefloor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Obituary#Alcohol Abuse#Enyobeni
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
South Africa
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

500-Year-Old Skeletons Of Men Who Met A ‘Violent And Gruesome’ End Found Under A Demolished Irish Pub

The remains of six men discovered beneath Nancy Spain's bar in Cork, Ireland, likely died violently between 1447 and 1636. For years, young people flocked to Nancy Spain’s pub in Cork, Ireland, at 48 Barrack Street, to drink and enjoy music. But the whole time, they were dancing atop bones. When the pub was demolished in 2021, archeologists came across centuries-old skeletons of six men who’d met “violent” ends as long as 500 years ago.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Shinzo Abe shot dead: Everything we know about suspected killer Tetsuya Yamagami

Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has died after he was shot at a campaign event in the western city of Nara.Mr Abe, 67, was giving a stump speech on behalf of a local Liberal Democratic Party candidate near a train station on Friday morning when two shots rang out, causing him to fall bleeding to the ground clutching his chest.He was immediately airlifted to hospital, accompanied by his wife Akie, but officials were quick to warn he was not breathing and his heart had stopped.Before he was pronounced dead, the country’s current PM, Fumio Kishida, gave an emotional...
CHINA
AFP

AFP

69K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy