The biggest games for any team are against their division rivals. The Miami Dolphins biggest games outside of the AFC East are all on the road. Week two they travel for one of the most important games of the season, the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore lost to Miami 22-10 last year in one of the best defensive efforts the Dolphins had. It turned Miami’s season around and led to a seven game winning streak. The Dolphins have often lost games to the Ravens that determined their playoff fate. Baltimore should be more healthy than last year, especially as this an early season game. The Dolphins run defense will have to be stout, and contain Lamar Jackson, for the team to pick up a big road win.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO