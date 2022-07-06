ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

Brockport Man Involved in Capitol Riot Asking For Leniency

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brockport man who was involved in the Capitol riot is asking federal prosecutors for leniency....

bljb24
3d ago

Well since he has served several military wars he was well informed of what the consequences could be for his actions on Jan 6th...this man did what he did because he wanted to..now claiming PTSD....cop-out..he deserves more than 8 years....

