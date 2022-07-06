ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google

SEO Isn't Just About Link Building. Don't Overlook These Expert Strategies.

By Timothy Carter
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KneLA_0gWFBisd00

Human beings like to think simplistically. We like to neatly categorize concepts and see things in black-and-white. We like to ignore nuance for the sake of a one-sentence summary. And when it comes to complex marketing strategies like search engine optimization (SEO), we like to boil down hypothetical approaches into a handful of actionable tactics.

Perhaps that's why so many modern SEO experts have attempted to make SEO synonymous with link building. But here's the thing, while link building is important for SEO, it's not the only factor you need to consider. And if you focus on link building too much, it could end up costing you your chance at reaching rank one.

SEO and link building

First, we need to acknowledge that link building is highly important for SEO. Mostly, that's because links have a tightly interconnected relationship with your domain authority. Your domain authority is an invisible score that represents your site's trustworthiness in the eyes of Google and other search engines. The higher that authority is, the more trustworthy your site is seen to be, and the higher you're going to rank in relevant searches.

While the back-end system for evaluating link quality is sophisticated, it's mostly true to say that the more links you have, and the more authoritative those links are, the higher your domain authority will be. Building links on websites that already have a high authority will pass some of that authority to you, accelerating your domain authority increase.

However, if you focus exclusively on link building, you're going to sabotage your campaign. While it's very hard to increase your domain authority without active link building, if you focus on link building exclusively or too much, it's only going to work against you.

Non-link building SEO essentials

If you focus on link building too heavily, you're going to neglect other important elements of search engine optimization, including:

  • Keyword research: First, there's the importance of keyword research and keyword targeting. As mentioned, higher domain authority will make it more likely for your business to rank highly in relevant searches. But what are those relevant searches, exactly? Which keywords are you targeting, and which phrases are your customers using to find you? If you don't know, or if you're not targeting any particular keywords, your strategy is going to be aimless, and your domain authority isn't going to do you much good in attracting new organic traffic.
  • Technical on-site SEO: Google tends to reward websites that are technically and functionally optimized. In other words, the better your site works and the more user-friendly it is, the higher it is going to rank. All the links in the world aren't going to make up for the fact that your site doesn't work on mobile devices or that it's incredibly slow to load. You need to make technical on-site SEO an integral part of your broader strategy.
  • On-site content: Of course, you also need to focus on your on-site content. It is a vehicle for your keywords, providing a perfect opportunity to optimize your site for specific phrases. It's also an opportunity to build your domain authority naturally. Without this strong on-site content to serve as a focal point for your link-building strategy, you'll also have a hard time building high-quality links.
  • Off-site content: Modern link building revolves around creating masterful offsite content, which can be used to deliver a link to a discerning publisher. If you focus too much on the link or the publisher, you'll neglect that content. As a result, not only will your link be weaker, but you may also cause reputational damage to your brand.

The irony of excessive focus on link building

There's a bit of irony in excessively focusing on link building because if you don't focus on these other elements, link building becomes harder.

While it's possible to intentionally and manually build high-quality, natural-looking links to your website, it's also important to naturally attract links whenever possible. In part because Google will penalize your website if it looks like you're participating in link schemes and in part because naturally attracted links tend to come from a diversity of different sources, ultimately building your authority further.

With no content (or bad content), you're never going to attract those natural links. You'll be completely reliant on manual link building – and even then, you won't have powerful content to serve as the destination for your new links.

I'm not here to bash link building. On the contrary, I think it's the most important element of SEO to master. But we need to honestly acknowledge that link building isn't the only aspect of SEO you need to pursue – and if you focus too heavily on link building, it will work against you.

Business Strategies, Entrepreneurial Advice & Inspiring Stories are all in one place. Explore the new Entrepreneur Bookstore.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

How the Metaverse Will Impact Impact Real Estate

The metaverse blurs the line between the physical and virtual worlds through sophisticated AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) technology. People who experience the metaverse can enjoy everyday activities with the benefit of exciting virtual features that aren't even possible in the physical world. Become a member to get...
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

3 Ways to Market a Business Without Any Funding

I started selling social media services when I was 17 years old. After spending $9 on a logo and domain for my newly created brand, I sat back and waited for my email to fill with orders and partnership opportunities — but that didn't happen. Four weeks later, my...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

7 Paid Marketing Steps to Fuel Your Startup's Growth

There's plenty of startup marketing you should do for free — like brand building on social media, gaining website traffic through organic search, earning media coverage, getting online reviews on major platforms and simply talking to as many customers as you can. Once you've done that and have those...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Link Building#Seo#Marketing Strategies#Content Strategy
Entrepreneur

2 Time-Saving Questions to Ask in Your First Franchise Information Call

Many people start their franchising journey by casually researching franchises online. But they quickly realize the research is real work. There are thousands of available options and understanding all the details is time-consuming. While I don't recommend taking shortcuts on your path to saying "yes," there are clear shortcuts getting to "no" for concepts that aren't worthy of your time and money. Be ruthless in screening out brands with potential problems or that simply aren't a personal fit. Focus on better options. The right fit is out there!
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

How to Build Aesthetic Intelligence to Win Over Luxury Customers

The concept of aesthetic value is not usually associated with financial value. Metrics and analytics cannot measure creativity, style and taste. But aesthetic intelligence is a crucial element in the luxury business strategy. It can enhance or detract from the overall value of a company. Aesthetic intelligence in business is...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

10 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting Your Entrepreneurial Journey

Younger generations are increasingly looking for meaning in their work. Aside from a promising big exit at the end of the road, entrepreneurship is attracting young talent in search of purpose and fulfillment. These young leaders want to become independent but also want to have a positive impact on society. Although they have a vision and a goal to bring innovation and change, creating a business is not a walk in the park. It requires a lot of preparation. Try answering the 10 questions below before starting your entrepreneurial journey:
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
Entrepreneur

Why Effective and Influential Leaders Focus on Direct Communication

With a vast amount of productivity tutorials, gurus and tactics, many businesses are constantly looking to be more effective by optimizing their internal processes. It is widely known that for a company to run more smoothly and effectively, there needs to be a continuous adaption of flexibility, speed and cooperation. Another thing that should be an area of focus is the removal of friction. If you look at all the leading startups, brands and their products, you can see that the more friction they remove, the better their product or service becomes, and the more it is adopted by the market at scale.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

Think This Way If You Want to Set Your Business Up for Success

No one is perfect. We all make mistakes. What is crucial is that we learn from them. And particularly in this cover-up culture, we own them and share them with others so that we can all learn and grow. It's not always going to be fun. Sharing a cautionary tale of failure, for example. But embracing them and sharing them, thinking about what went wrong in order to make it right the next time, will bring with it respect.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Get Microsoft Office and Learn Excel VBA for Just $59.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Microsoft Office is one of the few tools that can be considered practically...
SOFTWARE
Entrepreneur

How Leaders Can Make the Best of Remote Working

Remote work is no longer a temporary solution or a means to an end. It's now our reality. Learning how to build efficient, reliable and engaged teams in a virtual world is more important than ever before. When GoodHire surveyed 3,500 American workers regarding the state of remote work, they found employees would forgo benefits such as salary increases and work perks to continue working at home. In fact, 68% said they'd choose remote work over office work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy