Now through Aug. 12, the United Way of Lebanon County is collecting school supplies in its annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive. The VF Corp. kicked off this year’s effort with a donation of 250 backpacks for students throughout Lebanon County. Now United Way of Lebanon County is looking for the public’s help to fill those book bags and ensure every child in the county has what they need to start the school year on the right foot.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO