>Annville Kennel Takes Care of 10-Month Boarding Fees for Deployed Service Man. (Lebanon County, PA) -- A Pennsylvania Army National Guard member has gotten a huge - and wonderful - surprise. WGAL- TV says Sergeant Robert McCann unexpectedly had to leave his German Shepherd at a kennel just a few days before he left on a 10-month deployment. The owners and staff at fox breeze kennel in Annville not only took car of Thor for the past year and a half, they also raised funds to cover the nearly six-thousand dollars in kennel fees. The kennel owner says the leftover fundraising money will be used to start a non-profit for boarding for soldiers who are deployed or in the hospital for extended periods.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO