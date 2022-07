Several lines of evidence suggest that insects' central nervous system processes pain in a way far more like ourselves than anyone has been willing to admit. Scientists once performed what we now consider horrific experiments on animals out of curiosity. These days, studies on vertebrates have to go before ethics committees to show the value of the research outweighs any harm to the subjects, even if not everyone agrees on where to draw the line. Cephalopods like octopus and squid are starting to gain the same protection.

